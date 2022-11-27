F﻿otos: Davido make first public appearance afta son death as e attend uncle inauguration

Dem don swear in Senator Ademola Adeleke as di sixth govnor of Osun State.

D﻿i People' Democratic Party candidate win win di Osun state govnorship election wey happun on Saturday,16, July, 2022 afta e gbab more votes for 17 out of di 30 local goment to unseat former govnor of di state Adegboyega Oyetola.

Adeleke poll 403,371 votes for dat election to beat Oyetola of di All Progressives Congress wey poll 375,027.

Im take di oath of office on Sunday for di Osogbo City Stadium wey dey di state capital.

Di sixth govnor of di state take di oath of office alongside im deputy, Kola Adewusi.

Politicians, party leaders attend di event including di govnor nephew, Davido.

Di Nigerian ogbonge musician dey make im first public since im lose im son Ifeanyi.

E don almost reach one month now since David pikin Ifeanyi die.

I﻿m attendance for di di event also ginger many of im fans wey don since enta social media to hail dia fav.

Di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, im running mate and Delta Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa also dey in attendance for di inauguration ceremony

F﻿ive tins to sabi about Ademola Adeleke, Osun new govnor

Ademola Adeleke na di younger broda of di first civilian govnor of Osun state, Late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

Dem elect Ademola, 62, as senator representing Osun west senatorial district for 2017 to complete im elder broda tenure for di senate.

E no be politician befor befor, but political analyst believe say plenti pipo vote am sake of im big broda good will for di state.

Im papa na Nigeria senator and im mama na prophetess Ademola be uncle to Nigeria superstar Davido. Davido papa , Adedeji Adeleke na Senator Ademola big brother. Na Adedeji dem born after di late Adeleke. E get one big sister as na im be di last born of im parent.

E graduate wit Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice for 2021 from Atlanta Metropolitan State College for United States afta e dey involved wit one certificate scandal wey see am charged to court.

Wetin be im campaign promise?

Adeleke say di reason why im dey recontest to become govnor for Osun na sake of di bad state of roads, hospitals, agriculture for di state.

Adeleke say im wan revive subsistent farming for inside di state and also empower farmers.