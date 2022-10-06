A﻿SUU drag federal goment go court over registration of CONUA, NAMDA

D﻿i Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) say dem go cari Federal Goment go court sake of di two new academic universities union wey goment register.

President of di Union, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke confam to BBC Pidgin say na di National Industrial Court (NIC) dem dey drag goment go, to ask dem why dem register two factional unions.

"﻿Yes di tori na true we dey go court" e tok.

Federal Goment through di Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige register two factional academic unions on Tuesday wey cause plenti tok-tok about how goment dey handle di ASUU strike.

W﻿hy Goment register new academic Unions

Di two new factional acadmic unions goment register na di Congress of Nigerian Universities Academics (CONUA) and di National Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA).

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, wen e register di unions on Tuesday tok say di unions go exist wit ASUU.

E add say dem go enjoy di rights and privileges wey oda academic unions for tertiary institutions dey get.

Meanwhile Counsel to ASUU Femi Falani (SAN) tok say di registration of CONUA and NAMDA dey illegal.

E explain say only one union suppose exist for evri sector according to di Trade Unions Act.

“You no go fit get two trade unions inside di same sector. Na only one union dey allowed to register for all academics for Nigeria.

“Na im be di reason for di grouping of trade unions sake of say we bin get mushrooms for di First Republic so goment restructure di unions come group all academics togeda and all non-academics togeda. You no go fit get two or three inside one field,” E tok.

According to Femi Falana one Supreme Court judgment on di proliferation of trade unions between Erasmus Osawe versus di Registrar of Trade Unions.

Di Supreme Court rile say “dia freedom of association no dey total; and dem dey regulate am by di Trade Unions Act so that unions no go full everiwia"

A﻿SUU and Goment Appeal Court Case how far?

Meanwhile di Court of Appeal go give judgement on Friday October 7, for di application wey di Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU file against di Industrial court. On September 21, di National Industrial Court grant di interlocutory order of federal goment, wia dem order university lecturers to resume work, pending di resolution of dia dispute wit goment.

Presiding Judge, Justice Barka Hamma, afta arguements from di two parties advice dem go settle out of court yesterday.

ASUU don dey on strike for Eight months now and di strike start on February 14, 2022.