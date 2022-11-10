Chidinma Ojukwu go take stand for trail within trial for Usifo Ataga murder case

one hour wey don pass

Chidinma Ojukwu wey be di main suspect for di murder case of Super TV CEO Micheal Usifo Ataga go do her first defense today since the trial start.

Dis dey come up ontop matter of ‘trial within trial’ wey Judge Yetunde Adesanya order to determine wether police collect statements from Chidinma under duress.

Wen di case come up in court on Tuesday, DSP Olusegun Bamidele of di Nigerian police bin tender different statements wey e claim Chidinma give dem.

Onwuka Egwu wey be di lawyer to di first defendant reject di statement wey police tender, say she no give di statements voluntarily but under oppression and intimidation.

DSP Bamidele bin describe to di court how and wia dem collect her statements.

E say di room dey very conducive, get air condition and na very serene environment.

Koko about di said statement be say Chidinma for one of di statements admit say she stab Usifo Ataga after dem bin don drink and take hard drugs together, smoke and have sex together.

For di statement she bin also describe how she push di man down wey make am collapse, say she come stab am again and tire him hands together before e leave am for di room carri her tins wit di man laptop and phones waka.

But for another video confession wey police tender for court, Chidinma say she no dey dia wen di man die say wen she come back she see di man body for ground, say she carri her tins run.

Wen trial resume today, she go tell court how she give police her statement, weda na unda duress or not.

How di case don go so far

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Since di case start, some witnesses don come testify for court on di mata. Dem include owner of di apartment wey di victim and Chidinma Ojukwu bin stay before im murder.

Bank officials, police investigators and gate man of di alleged murder apartment don also testify.

Wen di mata come up in court for October 2022, di court receive audio recording of conversation between di first defendant and di security man of di apartment Abubakar Mohammed.

Di court also receive video and photo evidence wey di police present to court as exhibit.

Witness also reveal how Chidinma allegedly move 5 million naira from Usifo Ataga bank account.

Dis happun around di time di alleged murder happun.

For di last adjourned date, DSP Bamidele tell court say during dia investigation, dem discover say Chidinma and her foster father one Onoh Ojukwu bin dey into sexual relationship.

E also tell court say Chidinma mama bin no consent make Chidinma go to live wit di man.