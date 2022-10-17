C﻿ourt don indict police for di death of Jumoke Oyeleke during Yoruba nation rally

One coroner inquest wey dem use to torchlight di mata wey surround di death of Jumoke Oyeleke, one lady wey stray bullet during one Yoruba Nation rally for Lagos, Nigeria don comot wit verdict wey say, yes, di police get hand for her death.

Di coroner, Magistrate Mukaila Fadeyi, wey sit for di magistrate court for Ogba area of Lagos, say di police shoot di deceased and cause her untimely death.

Na for 3 July, 2021, Yoruba Nation agitators bin gada for di Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park for Ojota to demand independent state for di southwest region.

Allegations comot say di police shoot into di air and use teargas canisters to scata di crowd and na wen dem dey do dis, dem shoot Jumoke, wey be 25-year-old salesgirl.

For im findings, di coroner say, “Di only logical conclusion be say di deceased die from weapon by di Nigerian police” and e note say “di deceased deserve our sympathy.”

Di coroner make di following recommendations:

Make state goment encourage di federal goment on di training, retraining and reorientation of police officers on di right to hold protest for democratic setting;

Make federal goment pay compensation to di family of di deceased;

Make di Inspector General of Police ensure total overhaul of di police force to fish out bag eggs and make sure to punish dem to stop extra accidental killings;

Mental and medical checkups for police officers to know if dem go fit hold weapons;

Make dem no lock access to Freedom Park in di future;

Make dem no give live bullets to police wey dem deploy go protest ground;

Make dem mandate di Assistant Inspector General of police for Lagos state to pass dis recommendations to di relevant authorities for implementation; and

Make di state fund di activities of di coroner act 2015, make e stop unneeded and unlawful killings for di state.

‘If dem bin dey civilise in dia approach we no go record di death of Jumoke’ - Oyeleke lawyer

Lawyer to di Oyeleke, Taiwo Olawanle don hail di outcome of di coroner inquest.

"Di verdict show say hope dey for ordinary citizens for di kontri."

Im say di recommendation wey di court don make for di reorientation of police officers na good one.

“Na protest and e no get any cause for dem to brutalise anyone or kill anibodi bicos dis na wetin lead to di death of Jumoke Oyeleke.

Im add am say if d police officers bin dey civilised in dia approach, Jumoke for no die.

E﻿ say di family go like make di authority of di Nigerian police fish out di officer wey allegedly shoot and kill her for di protest.

How tori comot say Jumoke die

For July 2021, Police bin deny say bullet kill one girl during di Lagos 'Yoruba nation rally' for dat Saturday.

Lagos State Police say dis tori na "calculated attempt to create confusion and fear-fear for pipo mind".

Tok-tok pesin of di police Olumuyiwa Adejobi bin say dem no fire one single live bullet for di Ojota rally.

But organizers of di rally, Ilana Omo Oodua [IOO] bin allege say:

"One stray bullet wey officers of di Nigerian Police fire allegedly gun down a yet-to-be identified soft drinks seller for di venue of di Yoruba Nation rally for Ojota, Lagos."

According to tori wey bin dey fly up and down, she die due to wetin residents describe as 'stray bullet'.

BBC Pidgin tok to one eyewitness wey see di woman deadbodi, say: "E no know how di tin [bullet] hit di girl but im see her dey scream for help.

"Bicos of di teargas dem no fit go close, at di time everything clear dem find her for ground in pool of blood."

On di issue, Police tok tok pesin Olumuyiwa Adejobi bin say: "We find di said corpse wrapped and abandoned for distance, far from Ojota,venue of di rally.

"Behind one Filling Station... on di oda side of di venue, wit dried blood stains wey suggest say di corpse no dey fresh."

D﻿i police dat time bin claim say na sharp object kill Jumoke.

Wetin Lagos state goment don do?

Lagos state goment donate one million naira to Jumoke mama.