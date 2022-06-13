Afcon 2023 qualifiers preview: Sao Tome & Principe vs Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, @NGSuperEagles/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Super Eagles of Nigeria

Sao Tome & Principe and Nigeria go battle each oda today in di Group A of di Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at di Adrar Stadium for Agadir, Morocco.

Dis dey come afta di Super Eagles sama Sierra Leone 2:1 for di Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Thursday 9 June.

Na di same day wey Super Eagles defeat Sierra Leone Sao Tome & Principe chop 5:1 from Guinea-Bissau.

But defeat of Guinea-Bissau na Nigeria first win in five matches since dia embarrassing loss for Afcon 2021 for Cameroon and dia failure to beat Ghana to qualify for di Qatar 2021

Di Falcons wey never meet wit di Super Eagles before dey face di three-time African champions for di first time.

Tori be say Sao Tome & Principe neva qualify for di Africa Cup of Nations before and Nigeria don collect am three times.