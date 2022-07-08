Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams and other foreign players wey switch to play for Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, Tariq Lamptey/Inaki Williams

Black Stars dey on mission to scout some of de best players across de world wit Ghanaian origin to join de national team.

Ghana go through one of de poorest AFCON tournaments for Cameroon before dem manage beat Nigeria to qualify for de World Cup.

De Black Stars after changing dia technical team with support from Ghana Football Association manage get some big names to join de squad ahead of de 2022 Fifa World Cup in November.

Dis be some of de players wey make switch or finally decide to play for Ghana.

Tariq Lamptey

Wia dis foto come from, Black Stars/Twitter

Latest person to join de Black Stars be former English player, Tariq Lamptey.

Taking to de social media handles, Black Stars announce say de player make de switch from England.

“E be just a matter of time...Welcome home Tariq” Black Stars social media handle talk.

Recently, Tariq Lamptey visit Ghana wit en family after de end of de English Premier League.

He talk to local media say he dey Ghana for "some sun and family time."

During en visit, he take time off de wtach de Black Stars game against Madagascar.

Ghana Football Association start dey pursue de London-born defender since around 2020, but football pundits say de World Cup be major encouragement for de lad to join de Black Stars.

Lamptey, get two Under-21 caps dey qualify for Ghana through en parents.

Lamptey en father, Ahmed according to GFA play major role in de decision of de player to switch allegiance den play for Ghana.

Talks be say former Brighton manager Chris Hughton, now de technical advisor for Black Stars also play role in de player decision to switch from England to Ghana.

Inaki Williams

Wia dis foto come from, Inaki Williams/Twitter

Top Atletico Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams announce en decision to represent Ghana.

He make de announcement on en Twitter page today after months of speculation which dey link de player to Ghana ahead of de 2022 Fifa World Cup.

He get en first international call up to represent Spain under-21 squad in March 2015.

Despite playing for Spain junior national team, he no make major competitive appearances in dia national team side.

In 2021 when dem ask am about de possibility of playing for Ghana he talk say “my parents dey come from Accra, dem no born or raise me there, my culture dey here.”

But on July 5, 2022 he make u-turn on en decision to represent Ghana by wearing de Black Stars ahead of de 2022 Fifa World Cup.

“De moment come for me to find my origin within myself with Africa den Ghana” Inaki talk inside video.

“I want return small part of everything sake of Ghana play significant role in becoming who I as a person” he add.

He conclude by saying “today new challenge dey begin. From now on I go defend Ghana T-shirt with my all. I go give my best, I be one of de Black Stars.”

Other players wey switch to Ghana

GFA confirm say other players make ready for call ups while other switch nationality to join de Black Stars.

GFA Boss, Kurt Okraku talk say “Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah all dey available for national selection.”

Mohammed Salisu

Wia dis foto come from, Black Stars/Twitter

Meanwhile one of de big Ghanaian names who reject previous calls to join de Black Stars Mohammed Salisu finally agree to play for Ghana.