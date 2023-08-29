How bride slump on wedding eve and die two days afta

Wia dis foto come from, Adejhoke Pretty Hoyee's/Facebook

23 minutes wey don pass

One woman for Ogbomoso, Oyo State, bin slump during her bridal shower wit her friends and die for hospital two days later.

Rebecca Oyedotun suppose marry Abiodun Oluwadamilare on Saturday 19 August but she spend her wedding day for hospital and die di following day.

Local tori pipo Tribune bin report say Rebecca papa, Evangelist Oyedotun of C&S Reformed Church, Isale-High School tok say im daughter no show any previous sign of sickness until she slump around 10:30am.

Rebecca sister tok say preparations don already dey go on before di tragic incident happun.

Tori be say di groom parents don kill dia cow for Ogbomoso ahead of di event and dem no know say disaster dey hide for one corner.

Evangelist Oyedotun bin tok say dem take Rebecca to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (Lautech) Teaching Hospital immediately and dem bin hope say she go recover and return to complete di marriage rites.

“We quickly take am to Lautech Teaching Hospital for Ogbomoso. Afta sometime, dem revive am, and she appear stable, her condition worse by di early morning of Saturday so dem confine am to bed,” di papa tok.

Di papa also tok say dem bin require dem to take her daughter to Bowen University Teaching Hospital for some tests, and dem quickly do am.

E also add say di groom faint and di family dey for hospital throughout Saturday wey suppose be di wedding day.