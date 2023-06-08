Children dey critical condition afta man wit knife attack dem for playground

Wia dis foto come from, Google Maps

8 June 2023, 11:35 WAT New Informate 21 minutes wey don pass

Dem don stab at least six very young children for one park near Lake Annecy, for France south-east, di interior minister tok.

Di attack happun on Thursday morning, around 09:45 local time, for di park.

Gérald Darmanin say police overpower and arrest di attacker.

Report say di children dey between di age about three years old and at least two dey in critical condition.

Regional deputy Antoine Armand describe di attack as "abominable" and French prime minister, Élisabeth Borne, dey on her way to di scene.

Oga Armand say authorities dey investigate and know "very little", but im thoughts dey wit di victims and dia loved ones.

Dem believe say di suspect na one Syrian asylum seeker, according to reports from Le Parisien, BFM TV and AFP quote police sources.

France National Assembly don observe one minute of silence and roads dey block around di scene of di attack.

France in shock afta di attack - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron don tweet about di knife attack, call am an act of "cowardice".

E say children and one adult dey in critical condition.

"Di nation dey in shock," Macron add.

"Our thoughts dey wit [those hurt] as well as dia families and di emergency services."

Details of di attack as e dey come out

Dis section get details wey fit worry some readers

For one park by di lake for Annecy, di children – wey dia age dey around three – bin dey on a morning outing wit dia minders wen one man wey hold knife suddenly appear and begin stab dem, some dey dia pushchairs.

Im run comot from di scene and den attack one elderly man wey dey waka close to am.

At dis point police intervene, and dem shoot di attacker for leg and dem later overpower am.

Reports say two children and di elderly man dey life-threatening condition for hospital.

Police say di attacker na one Syrian man, aged 45, wey dey find refugee status.

E no get anytin for di suspect record wey di police fit use suggest say e get history of violence or any affiliation wit Islamist groups.

But for now dem neva call on di terrorism office of di prosecutors' department to investigate – and dis suggest say at dis point in time, dem no dey thinking say dis na act wey Islamist terrorism inspire.