Police arrest Nigerian lawmaker ontop allegation of laundering about 500,000 USD

55 minutes wey don pass

Rivers State Police Command don arrest a member of di House of Representatives wey dey represent Port Harcourt federal constituency two.

Police arrest oga Chinyere Igwe on top allegation of money laundering.

“Police officers wey dey deployed to INEC Headquarters Aba Road on Friday 24 February 2023 at about 02:45am, while on stop and search, arrest Hon Chinyere Igwe with a cash sum of 498,100 USD inside a bag in his car,” di Rivers state police command tok for statement.

Police tok tok pesin SP Grace Iringe-Koko also claim say dem recover a list for distribution of di money.

Di statement add say AIG Election, AIG Abutu Yaro, don order for a sharp sharp interrogation and arraignment in court.

Di Command also dey urge all contestants and political parties to comply strictly with provisions of di Electoral Act and oda relevant laws.

Police dey investigate attack on Atlantic TV/ Wish FM

Dis arrest dey come afta tori break wit a viral video wey show wia a police officer bin dey interview Chinyere Igwe inside dark room.

For di video wey BBC Pidgin no fit verify, di man wey dey tok for di audio dey explain say Police arrest am during a stop and search exercise along Aba Road.

About two days ago, jaguda boys allegedly three dynamite and oda explosive devices for di premises of di media outfit Atlantic TV and Wish 99.5FM for Ozuoba.

Na di Lawmaker get di media business – police bin say dem dey investigate di matter.

Di attack affect di generator house as well as some transmission devices for di station - although di station don dey do normal broadcast afta di incident.

Police say dem send operatives of di Explosive Ordnance Department for detailed investigation.

Court remand House of Reps member to 10 days prison custody

Oga Chinyere Igwe na do second Lawmaker wey wey don enta police hand.

Dis incident dey happen a day afta one Magistrate Court remand anoda house of representative member, Ephraim Nwuzi for prison custody afta police authorities arrest and charge am to court over some tins im allegedly tok for one viral video dem receive.

Ephraim Nwuzi na di member wey dey represent Etche/Omuma federal constituency for Nigeria House of Representatives.