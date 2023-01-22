Nine pipo don die afta shooting near LA, police tok

Nine pipo don die afta shooting for one business premises for di Californian city of Monterey Park, police tok.

Di incident happun for Monterey Park, east of Los Angeles, afta 22:00 local time on Saturday (06:00 GMT on Sunday).

Thousands of pipo bin gada earlier for di city for di Monterey Park Lunar New Year festival.

Police neva tok how many pipo injure for di shooting, or if dem don make any arrests.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Department say di suspect for di shooting na male.

Videos on social media show one large police presence for di city wey dey located about eight miles (13km) east of Los Angeles.

One eyewitness tell di Los Angeles Times say three pipo bin run enta im restaurant and dey tell am to lock di door as one man wit machine gun dey di area.

Di annual Lunar New Year festival na one weekend-long event wey before now dey draw crowds of more dan 100,000 visitors.

Dem schedule Saturday night festivities to end for 21:00 local time.

Monterey Park get a population of about 60,000 pipo and na home to a large Asian community.