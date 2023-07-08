Anambra state goment Committee of Inquiry report say 'Mmesoma manipulate her JAMB result'

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

8 July 2023, 10:15 WAT New Informate 10 minutes wey don pass

Di committee of Inquiry wey Anambra state goment set up to look into di controversy around allegation say one 19-year-old student wey sit for di last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME bin forge her result to conclude dia investigate and release dia report.

Dem say dia investigate reveal say di candidate manipulate her result.

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, in charge of di exam bin don insist say di candidate - Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma bin score 249 as against di 362 she bin say she score.

According to di report of di committee, Mmesoma from di Anglican Girls Secondary School bin protest go di state goment say she score 362 and dem suppose recognise her afta anoda candidate - Nkechiyere Umeh wey score 360 bin dey recognised as di candidate wit di highest score.

Di committee for dia report say dem chook eye into wetin really happun as dem hear from JAMB how di mata go for dia side. Dem also say dem note several red flags wey JAMB officials highlight like di issue of different date of birth, different registration number, different notification of results template and di different centre name wey dey Mmesoma "manipulated result".

"For Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma submission, she own up in di presence of her principal, and di Education Secretary say di narration by di JAMB officials na di true and correct description of wetin happun.

She also admit say she give di manipulated result by herself wit di same Airtel number according to her and she come proceed to di cybercafe wia she print di result she manipulate." Di committee report tok.

Di report also say di Principal of di Anglican Girls Secondary School, Uruagu, Nnewi and di Education Secretary - Diocese of Nnewi Anglican Church express dia shock at wetin transpire for dia presence wia Mmesoma admit say she "manipulate her UTME results, deceive di school, her immediate family and di state goment."

Wetin next?

Asides from investigating, di committee bin also get di responsibility to provide recommendations for di way forward based on dia findings.

Dem recommend say make di candidate tender unreserved written apology to JAMB, di school and Anambra state goment. Dem say make she do am immediately.

Dem also recommend say make Mmesoma undergo psychological counselling and therapy.

Meanwhile, di case wey generate interest across di kontri bin don spark a lot of reaction.

Several calls bin don come out for independent and external investigation of di mata.

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili bin don call for an independent investigation into di mata.