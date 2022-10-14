EPL fixtures, predictions and kick-off time

Last week BBC football expert Chris Sutton bin predict right wen e say Liverpool go lose to Arsenal.

But how im feel say di Reds go perform against Manchester City on Sunday.

Sutton dey predict scores for evri game dis season wit different-different guest.

For dis weekend fixtures, im dey up against one musician wey im name be Ian Broudie of di Lightning Seeds.

Broudie na lifelong Liverpool fan, im prediction for Sunday game dey very different to Sutton.

Before we reach Sunday fixtures make we start wit Friday & Saturday matches

How Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-2 to top di Premier League table 9th October 2022

Sutton predictions

Brentford vs Brighton (8pm WAT) Friday

Afta dia good start to di season, Brentford form don drop badly. Last week Newcastle beat dem.

E dey hard to know exactly wetin to expect from Brighton afta Roberto di Zerbi take charge, but dem bin dangerous team - and I feel say dem go win dis one.

Sutton prediction: 1-2

Ian prediction: Di Zerbi don do well so far but I don see dis kain tin before where team form go just drop, e fit be say di players stop to do wetin di new manager wants them to do.

For dat reason I dey go for Brentford. 2-1

Leicester vs Crystal Palace (12:30pm WAT) Saturday

Leicester last home game na against Nottingham Forest, dem play well for dat game, but dem come go backwards against Bournemouth last week.

I know feel say tins don change - di Foxes defence still dey weak, Crystal Palace, and Wilfried Zaha, go capitalise on dat.

Palace form too, bin get as e be until dem beat Leeds last time out.

I feel say dem go cause Leicester problems, but di Foxes too fit hurt dem. Based on dat, I dey for a draw.

Sutton prediction: 2-2

Ian prediction: Moral low well-well for dat Leicester team. 1-3

Fulham vs Bournemouth ( 3pm WAT)

Fulham bin play well for di first half against West Ham but end up wit nothing to show for am.

I always no dey send Bournemouth, and dem dey always prove me wrong. I know dia fans love am too... so you know wia I dey go wit dis.

Di Cherries don do well unda Gary O'Neil, but I feel say Fulham go dey gingered for dis game, and dem go come wit point to prove.

Sutton prediction: 2-1

Ian prediction: 1-1

Wolves vs Nottingham Forest (3pm WAT)

Wolves still no get manager but dem get some good players, wey no dey play anywia near di levels we know dem fit.

Dem dey di bottom three but I look dem as team wey no dey fulfil dia potential.

Dats no really be di case wit Nottingham Forest, wey bin dey fortunate to get sometin out of dia game wit Aston Villa on Monday.

Forest new signings neva click yet and dem be team wey e be like say dey don start to dey doubt diasef small small.

Sutton prediction: 2-0

Ian prediction: Wolves no dey score plenti goals but I still tink dem go win. 1-0

Tottenham vs Everton (5:30pm WAT)

Everton bin no really shine against Manchester United last weekend, even afta dem take early lead.

Di Toffees defence don improve wella since di last time dem show for Spurs - dem lose 5-0 for March - but United show say you still fit get am.

I feel say Everton boss Frank Lampard game plan go dey different, but to stop Spurs no go dey easy. Harry Kane dey form and Son Heung-min still dey my fantasy team and im go come good soon.

So, Tottenham go find dia way. But how comfortable dis game go be for dem go depend on wen dem score dia first goal.

Sutton prediction: 3-1

Ian prediction: Dis one go toff but I dey go wit Spurs. 3-1

Aston Villa v Chelsea (2pm WAT) Sunday

Aston Villa fans no dey feel Steven Gerrard right now.

Na sake of di way dem dey play and dia results.

Meanwhile Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dey score goals and Graham Potter dey show say im dey adapt well.

Villa go dey under pressure to win for home, and I feel say di pressure go affect di players.

Sutton prediction: 0-2

Ian prediction: Stevie G need sometin, but e go hard. 0-1

Leeds vs Arsenal (2pm WAT)

As I bin tok earlier, Leeds bin play well for di first 45 minutes against Crystal Palace but dem bin no fit sustain am.

Dis game fit follow di same pattern, as Leeds fit press early for di game, den fall apart later.

Howeva e be, I dey expect Arsenal to win because dem dey hot at di moment.

Sutton prediction: 1-3

Ian prediction: I dey see plenti goals for dis game. 3-4

Man Utd vs Newcastle (2pm WAT)

I no think say Manchester United go win dis game. Di only question na, weda Newcastle go take three points home, or just one?

No be say I no feel say Manchester United dey make progress under Erik ten Hag, bicos dem dey make progress.

But I like as Newcastle dey bicos dem dey take di game to dia opposition, and di goals don start to dey flow – dem don score nine for dia past two matches.

I no feel say Magpies boss Eddie Howe go change im team game for Old Trafford, because dat no be im style.

Sutton prediction: 1-1

Ian prediction: 1-2

Southampton v West Ham (14:00)

Dis na anoda another toff one. I feel like I go go for a draw for a lot of di games dis week - Liverpool versus City na one of di few wia I dey see a clear winner.

Sutton prediction: 1-2

Ian prediction: 0-2

Liverpool v Man City (4:30pm WAT)

E dey hard to make case for Liverpool say dem still dey title race anyway, but if City go Anfield and win den na game ova for Jurgen Klopp's side; dem no get any chance to win di title.

City know dis one, and dem know say dem fit finish dem dia. Dem rest Erling Haaland midweek so im go dey ready - and I feel say City dey dat good, dem go do di job dia.

Liverpool fit still create opportunities, because of di way City dey set up, but wen you look both teams, City just too make brain.

Sutton prediction: 1-4

Ian prediction: E go good if we fit get something but because of where we dey - I no feel say we dey challenge for di league.