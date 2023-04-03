Graham Potter, oda coaches wey chop sack after few or no games

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

E no longer be news say English Premier League side Chelsea don sack dia manager Graham Potter afta just 7 months and 31 games in charge of di blues.

Potter bin sign five year deal wit Chelsea afta e leave im post as Brighton FC manager earlier in di season.

Di sacking no come as surprise to many pipo considering say di team no dey do well at di moment despite heavy spending for di January transfer window.

Di Blues don already begin search for a new manager wit some reports saying Zinedine Zidane and former Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann na some of di favourites.

Over di years e get coaches wey also chop sack after few or no games, dis na some of dem.

Gennaro Gattuso (sacked just afta 23 days)

Wetin we call dis foto, Gattuso no manage any game before Fiorentina sack am

Among all di coaches wey chop sack afta few or no games dis na di ‘baba’ of dem all.

Serie A club Fiorentina bin hire former Italy international and Milan legend Gattuso to become dia manager for di 2021/2022 season.

Gattuso bin do well wit Napoli di previous year bifor e also chop sack wey make Fiorentina appoint am.

But afta just 23 days dem decide to sack am due to disagreements regarding plan for di new season.

Andre Villa Boas (sacked afta 8 months)

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, Andre Villa Boas na one of di Chelsea managers wey no tey before sack

Dis na anoda Chelsea manager wey manage to enter dis list afta e chop sack just 8 months into im reign as head coach for 2012.

Di 34 year old (at di time) become one of di youngest coaches for big club inside European football after im appointment.

Former Chelsea owner bring am from FC Porto wey make some dey call ‘di new Mourinho’ but unfortunately things no work out.

Dem sack Boas after a 1-0 defeat at di hands of West Brom wey leave Chelsea 5th on di English Premier League table.

Alan Shearer (sacked afta 51 days)

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, Alan Shearer wey be legend for Newcastle also chop sack after few games

On April 1st 2009 Newcastle announce say dia new manager go be dia legendary striker Alan Shearer afta dem sack Ghanian technical adviser Chris Hughton with 8 games of di season remaining.

Newcastle bin dey face relegation battle at di time and dia hope be say Shearer go inspire di team to move up di table.

But di miracle no work as na only 5 points out of a possible 24 Shearer bin get inside 8 games wey leave dem deep into relegation wahala.

Na afta doz 8 games Newcastle arrange sack letter give dia former player telling am say ‘thank you but e don do’.

Gary Neville (sacked afta 4 months)

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport Wetin we call dis foto, Gary Neville chop sack after 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo for 2016

For 2016 Valencia wey be big club for Spanish La Liga Santander bin hire former Manchester United and England right back Neville to be dia new manager.

Before den Neville bin dey do im television analysis work wit Sky but don complete im UEFA coaches badges wey show say e ready to work.

But afta four months and just 16 games dem tell am say ‘we no want’ as na only three games e win.

Im last match na 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo wey leave Valencia 16th on di La Liga table.

Thierry Henry (sacked afta 3 months)

Wetin we call dis foto, Thierry Henry chop sack from Monaco after 20 games

Wen French Ligue 1 heavyweight Monaco bin appoint Thierry Henry as manager for 2019 many pipo bin expect di former France striker to do well since no be im first job after stints for Major League Soccer for America.

Monaco bin already dey inside relegation battle when Henry accept di job after sacking of Leanardo Jardim wey no helep im case.