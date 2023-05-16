Premier league clubs wey fit qualify for Europe

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

one hour wey don pass

Few weeks ago di Champions League race bin look settled but Liverpool seven straight wins don drag dem back enta di race again.

Manchester City and Arsenal already dey guaranteed to finish for di top four and Newcastle and Manchester United dey most likely to join dem dia.

But, Liverpool now dey one point behind - although dem don play one game more dan di Magpies and Red Devils.

"I no think say [a Champions League spot] dey possible but if dem slip, we gatz dey dia," manager Jurgen Klopp tok. "Dem go slip? I no know. We fit win both games? I no know."

Di teams wey finish for di top seven go secure European football next season - BBC torchlight how tins dey shape up

Who fit finish for Champions League places?

Manchester City, wey fit win di Champions League dis season, and Arsenal, wit dia current totals of 85 and 81 points respectively, go finish as di top two.

City go win di league if dem beat Chelsea on Sunday (16:00 BST).

Newcastle and Manchester United occupy third and fourth place respectively, na only goal difference dey separate dem, on 66 points.

Dem be strong favourites to clinch di two remaining Champions League spots - but both sides don only win one of dia past three games.

At di same time Liverpool, wey bin dey dey 12 points behind dis two teams as of April 9, don finally find dia form to move to just within a point.

According to data experts Nielsen Gracenote, di chances of qualifying for di Champions League don go up from 12% to 45% in just under three weeks.

Meanwhile Newcastle, don see dia chances slip from 91% to 74% afta dia 2-0 loss to Arsenal and Saturday 2-2 draw to Leeds.

Mathematically Brighton no dey out of di race but dem go need a lot of tins to go dia way to get a chance.

If Manchester City go on to win di Champions League, whoever finish fifth for Premier League no go qualify for next year competition sake of dat.

Di only circumstances under which five English teams fit qualify for di Champions League na if a Premier League club win di competition but then fail to finish inside di top four for league.

Wetin we call dis foto, Liverpool get a 9% chance of finishing for top four before dem win all of dia past seven matches

What about Europa League?

Di teams wey finish fifth and sixth for Premier League dey guaranteed a place for Europa League (because FA Cup finalists Manchester City and Manchester United go finish inside di top six).

Liverpool dey currently occupy fifth position - although dem dey target higher position.

Dem dey seven points clear of sixth-placed Brighton, wey get two games in hand, wit Tottenham and Aston Villa just one point behind Albion.

According to Nielsen Gracenote, Brighton (81%) and Liverpool (55%) dey most likely to take those two spots.

What about Europa Conference League?

Di team wey go finish seventh go qualify for Europa Conference League play-offs, because Carabao Cup winners Manchester United dey guaranteed at least one Europa League spot through di league or FA Cup.

Dat place dey almost certain to go to one of di teams wey dem don already mention for di fight for a Europa League place, Nielsen Gracenote dey tip Tottenham wit 66% as favourites. Ninth-placed Brentford, wit 53 points, get 1% chance.

How eight English teams fit play for Europe next? season?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, West Ham fit win di Europa Conference League dis season

West Ham dey out of di picture to finish for di top-half but dem dey di Europa Conference League semi-finals. If dem win, dat competition go earn dem a place for di group stage of next season Europa League.