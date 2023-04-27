How one woman allegedly kill 12 of her friends

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Police arrest Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn for Bangkok dis week

Thai police say dem don arrest one woman dem suspect say kill 12 of her friends and acquaintances wit cyanide poison.

Dem arrest Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn for Bangkok on Tuesday afta dem recently investigate one of her friend death.

Di victim family bin don dey suspect afta she die during one trip wit Sararat earlier dis month.

Afta dem begin ask questions, dis week police say dem believe Sararat don kill 11 oda pipo, including one ex-boyfriend.

Police allege say she kill dem for financial reasons. Sararat don deny all di charges. Thai authorities don deny her bail.

Two weeks ago, she bin travel wit her friend to Ratchaburi province, west of Bangkok, wia dem take take part for one Buddhist protection ritual for one river, police tok.

Shortly afta, her friend Siriporn Khanwong collapse and die for di riverbank

Dem find traces of cyanide for her body during di autopsy, police tok. Her phone, money and bags also dey miss wen dem find her.

Authorities say di oda alleged victims die di same way, but dem no give more informate. Di murders start for 2020, dem tok.

Dem also no identify all of di victims, but name Sararat former partner, plus two female police officers, among di pipo wey die.

Thai police don also question Sararat partner- one senior police officer for Ratchaburi province, wia her friend die. Di two don recently split, Thai media report.

Police say Sararat sabi all of di victims and she don dey motivate for financial reasons.

One friend, wey police believe say she be target, bin loan her 250,000 baht (£5,900; $7,300) police tok. Di woman bin vomit and faint afta e chop lunch wit Sararat but survive.

Relatives of victims don also report missing jewellery and cash, police add.

But di families bin no suspect foul play dat time, officers tok, as dem indicate say to gada evidence fit be challenge. Dem also don cremate some bodies, police tok.

Dem fit detect cyanide inside dead body several months afta dem don die, if dem use di amount wey fit kill dem.

Di poison dey starve di cell of di body of oxygen, wey fit cause heart attacks. Early symptoms include dizziness, shortness of breath, and to dey vomit.