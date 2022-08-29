'Borehole permit, no be to suffer pipo', Ekiti goment tok

27 minutes wey don pass

Di Ekiti state goment say di law for drillers to obtain permit before dem drill any ground for borehole na in di interest of evribodi.

On 24 August, 2022, goment bring out notice for drillers to make sure say dem no drill any ground if dem no get permit.

Dem refer di service providers to di provision of di Ekiti state Water supply, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) Law.

Wetin di Law tok

According to di notice wey BBC Pidgin obtain di Wash Law say – “no domestic, commercial/industrial borehole shall be drilled in di state without giving notice or obtaining permit from di Ekiti state Water and sanitation regulatory agency (EK-Wasra).

Na one Engineer O.P Ogunlunyi sign di and e address di informate to all rig managers for Ekiti – she no indicate di punishment.

She say di enforcement of di Law go take effect from 5 September, 2022

Tok-tok pesin for di govnor say di punishment for defaulters dey inside di Wash Law.

‘Goment make di Law for good governance’

Contrary to belief say goment wan tax pipo wey want put water for dem sef, oga Yinka Oyebode say no be so.

Oyebode wey be di Chief press secretary to di state governor Kayode Fayemi explain say di Law na to monitor di activities of drillers.

“Some drillers no dey carry out environmental impact assessment. Dem go just go begin drill ground.

“I sabi one compound wey becos of di search for water dem drill four different places inside one compound. Doz plenty deep drilling no good for dat place. Imagine say dem go collect permit, goment for fit advise dem on wetin to do,” e tok.

E say “Evri decent society get rules and regulations so we no go leave am for just anybody to go dey sink borehole anyhow. Goment make di Law for good governance.