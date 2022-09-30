M﻿eet di new NFF president wey go take over from Amaju Pinnick

Wia dis foto come from, Ibraim Gusau

41 minutes wey don pass

Ibrahim Gusau wey be di chairman of di Zamfara State Football Association, don become di new president of di Nigeria football federation (NFF).

Oga Gusau go now take over from Amaju Pinick wey don hold di position for eight years afta two terms for office.

E take up dis position for di 78th Annual General Assembly and elective congress of di federation for Benin city, Edo State, South south Nigeria on Friday, 30 September.

Gusau score 21 votes to beat im main opponent Seyi Akinwunmi wey be di first Vice President of NFF wey score 12 votes.

Oda pipo wey bin want di postion like Shehu Dikko get six votes, former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside get one vote, Abba Yola one vote and no vote for David Doherty.

Di election later enta re-run between Gusau and Peterside – wia e score 39 votes to beat Peterside wey get one vote.

Controversy before di election

Controversy for NFF bin don make some pipo go court to stop di election.

One Federal High Court for Abuja bin stop di election sake of suit wey Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria file against di federation.

Dia anger na wetin dem say na unequal representation of all di five statutory bodies wey make up di NFF on top voting rights and representation for NFF Board, congress and sub-committees.

Na di Appeal Court give di NFF go-ahead to conduct dia election.

World football governing body Fifa and Confederation of African football Caf send representatives to observe di election.

Who be Ibrahim Gusau

Wia dis foto come from, Ibrahim Gusau

Ibrahim Gusau na sports administrator from Zamfara state, North west Nigeria.

Im bin don serve as member of Caf of Organising Committee for di African Nations Championship.