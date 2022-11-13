Trump daughter don marry her Nigerian-Lebanese bobo Michael Boulos

13 November 2022

Tiffany Trump don marry her Nigerian-Lebanese bobo, Michael Boulos on Saturday, 12 November, 2022 for Palm Beach, Florida.

29-year-old Tiffany na di daughter of former US President Donald Trump and im ex-wife wey be actress, Marla Maples.

She and Boulos wed for di family Mar-a-Lago Club, just afta Tropical Storm Nicole pass through Florida and three days before Donald Trump dey expected to announce im candidacy for di 2024 election.

Di bride bin announce her engagement to her den long time boyfriend Michael on Instagram for 2021.

Tiffany Trump and di 25 year old business executive relationship don dey for public eye since 2018 wen dem begin date.

Papa of di bride, Donald Trump and im wife Melania Trump plus Tiffany half siblings and her mama Marla Maples show for di wedding.

Oga Trump despite say im party di Republicans dey lose for di Mid US elections still do im traditional fatherly duties as e walk im daughter down di isle.

Di couple bin engage for January 2021 on di last day of Donald Trump presidency and for di wake of di US Capitol riots. She announce dia engagement on social media di day before e comot for office.

For post wey she share for Instagram, she say, "Na honour to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories wit my family here for di White House, none more special dan my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for di next chapter!".

Who be Michael Boulos?

Di Lebanon-born business executive bin grow up for Nigeria wia im family get a number of businesses.

Dem Born Boulos for Kfaraakka, one village for northern Lebanon, oga Boulos na of French and Lebanese descent.

E move to Nigeria at a young age, wia im family get one multibillion-dollar chain of business and a large number of companies wey dey active for more than 10 West African countries.

Dr Massad Boulos, wey be Michael papa, dey in charge of di businesses, while im mama, Sarah Boulos, form di Society for di Performing Arts for Nigeria wia she dey help artistes of different ages and fields to realise dia dreams.

Sarah Boulos dey always refer to Nigeria as her home afta she don spend over four years living in di kontri.

She tok about wetin bring her family to Nigeria for one interview wit tori pipo for punch, wia she say dem move to Nigeria afta her papa buy SCOA Nigeria Plc.

Michael Boulos na Associate director of SCOA Nigeria Plc. Also im be di director of Fadoul Group since 2019, and di business development manager of Royalton Investment since 2019.

Michael bin graduate from di American International School of Lagos before im later move to London wia im obtain Bachelor of Arts in Global Business Management from Regent's University London and master's degree in Project Management, Finance, and Risk at City, University of London.

W﻿ho be Tiffany Trump?

Wia dis foto come from, TIFFANY TRUMP Wetin we call dis foto, Former US President daughter, Tiffany Trump

Tiffany Trump na di fourth child of di former US President Donald Trump and di only child e get wit im second wife, Marla Maples.

She be legal research assistant for Georgetwon University Law center.

Dem born her for October 13, 1993 for West Palm Beach, Florida two months afta her parents marry.

She get three older half-siblings, Don Jnr, Ivanka and Eric from Donald Trump first wife, Ivana plus one younger half-brother, Barron from Trump third wife, Melania.

She get Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology wit concentration in law and society. She enta Georgetown University Law Center for Washington wia dem award her Doctor of Jurisprudence.

In 2011, Trump release one music single "Like a Bird".