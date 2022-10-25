Court adjourn trial of alleged killer of Bamise go October 31, for trial within trial

Wetin we call dis foto, C﻿ollage foto of Bamise wey one BRT driver allegedly rape and kill

Di trial of Andrew Nice Ominikoron, di BRT driver wey allegedly rape and murder Oluwabamise Ayanwole, one 22-year-old fashion designer, resume on Tuesday for one Lagos High Court.

For di hearing, Police Superintendent, Goddy Ihende wey be di prosecution witness for di ongoing trial tell di court say di defendant dey always rape im victims for hidden places.

E say apart from di girl wey don die, di defendant bin attempt to rape one doctor.

Ihende say di incident happun for 29 December, 2021, wen di victim wey dey live outside Lagos, come visit her parents wey dey di state.

Di police officer wey be di seventh prosecution witness tell Justice Sherifat Soniake say di way di defendant dey operate na say e dey always carry im victims go hidden places and rape dem for dia.

D﻿i testimony for court on Tuesday

Di Director of Public Prosecution, Dr Babajide Martins wey lead di witness come court afta e take ova di case for March say wen dem reach di office for State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, di defendant narrate to am wetin happun on 26 February - di day wen Oluwabamise Ayanwole, enta im bus.

"Ominnikoron agree say im pick Bamise from Chevron Bus stop around 7pm and pick two men for two bus-stops afta Chevron.

"One of di men point gun for im head and order am to drive towards Ebutero. E say wen dem reach dia, di two men drop from di bus begin fight.”

Di lawyer say e ask im ask am why e no report di case for Police station or report to im oga wen e reach dia depot.

E say Oga Nice bin dey fear and no fit tell di company because im don disobey di rule say dem no suppose pick passenger from afta 6pm.

As soon as I take im statement, I take am go meet my immediate boss ASP Razak Oseni and tell my boss di exact ting e tell me.

O﻿da accuse dem sama di suspect

Ominnikoron dey face five-count charges wey border on rape, conspiracy, felony, sexual assault, and murder, wey di Lagos state goment slap am.

Di prosecution say di defendant on 25 November, 2021, allegedly rape one 29 year-old lady.

Dem bin claim say dis sexual assault happen around 8pm for Lekki-Ajah Conservation centre, Lagos.

Di prosecution also tell di court say Ominikoron collabo wit odas wey dey at large now to rape and murder di 22-year-old passenger.

E say di defendant bin get sexual intercourse wit Ayanwole, without her consent and murder her, at about 7pm, between Lekki Ajah expressway and Carter bridge, on 26 February, 2022.

Next steps...

According to di prosecutor, di offences wey Andrew Nice commit dey contrary to and punishable under Sections 411,223,260 and 165 of di criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

However, di 47-year-old defendant bin plead say e no dey guilty of di charges against am.

Di witness also tell di court say di statement of di defendant dey recorded inside video.

Meanwhile wen di prosecution say make dem present di recorded video as evidence, di defence counsel Abayomi Omotubora no gree.

E say dem no collect di defendant statement voluntarily and want make di court conduct trial within trial.