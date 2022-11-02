NYSC fitness policy review - Wetin e mean for Youth Corps members

2 November 2022

Di National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) wey be di compulsory one year service for Nigerian graduates don review dia fitness policy.

Di policy wey dem review na to verify fitness for prospective corp members for orientation programmes.

Dis one mean say NYSC don take extra steps to check weda prospective Corps members dey fully fit, if dem dey strong or dia bodi tanda gidigba for di trainings wey dem go do for orientation camps.

D﻿em go also know di pipo wey dia bodi no dey strong enough to participate for di training.

W﻿etin dey inside di fitness policy review

Tok-tok pesin for NYSC Eddy Megwa for statement on 2 November, 2022 tok say di management bin introduce fitness certificate for prospective Corps members but pipo don dey use am dey do mago-mago.

“Sake of di regimentation and physical demands of some activities of di NYSC Orientation programme, di management of di Scheme bin introduce presentation of Certificate of Fitness from recognised public health facilities by prospective Corps Members as requirement for registration for di Orientation Camp".

E﻿ add say di original aim of di fitness certificate don dey defeated becos pipo dey go any lenghth to get am.

"Di aim na to enable Camp Officials manage di pipo wey no dey fit to undertake certain activities for Camp.

Many pipo don misunderstand dis and e don lead to extortion of some prospective corps members by wayo pipo sake of say dem wan get di documents anyhow and some of dem no dey pass di test of integrity. "

E﻿ explain for di statement say na becos dem wan give NYSC beta and credible informate about dia health condition and to stop di mago-mago wey pipo dey do na why dem review di process.

"Sake of say we wan give di scheme credible information on dia health status and also protect dem from mago -mago pipo wey wan chop dia money, prospective corps members go henceforth undergo fitness test for di NYSC Clinic for di Orientation Camp wit effect from di 2022 Batch 'C' Orientation Course.

E dey important to note say di NYSC Orientation Camp Clinics across di kontri dey managed by di National Health Insurance Authority wit di supervision of Consultants from tertiary health institutions.

Make prospective Corps Members take not of dis information and comply wit am. Oga Eddy add.

H﻿ow some prospective corp members see di review

Some prospective corp members for 2022 Batch 'C' Orientation Course Stream 1 camp wey don officially open today 2 November, 2022 don dey react to dis new fitness policy.

While di tori sweet some of dia belle, odas tell BBC Pidgin say di new policy don put sand for dia garri.

One of di prospective Batch C Corp member wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say di review policy good sake of say e go stop plenti mago-mago wey dey happun but e go affect her too.

"﻿I be one of di prospective Corp members wey go serve for North Central Nigeria by January 2023.

I﻿ don hear plenti tori about how pipo dey forge dis fitness certificate becos dem no just wan to work out or do di hectic training dem, no be say dem no dey fit.

S﻿ome odas dey wey like to do di serious trainings but dem no dey fit dey also forge certificate so dat camp officials no go stop dem, so di forgery na two-way tin.

She explain to BBC Pidgin say personally, she like to do those trainings for camp but wit dis new policy e no go work for her again.

"﻿E go affect me too sake of say I dey asthmatic and I get issues wit my eyes too, di policy fit affect me like 20%," she tok.

S﻿he add say dis policy put sand for her garri becos e get some training sessions wey dem no go allow her to do.

A﻿noda prospective corp member tell BBC Pidgin say im don already dey prepare im own fitness cerificate, sake of say im no wan comot from im state go anoda place go serve.

I﻿m explain say im get plenti reasons wey make im no want go anoda place and di fitness certificate na wetin im feel say go help dem send am back go house, but dis policy review don spoil evritin for am.

"﻿I no wan comot from my state go anoda state for NYSC becos of plenti tins wey I dey handle and I get allergies too.

"﻿I no get any reason to tell dem why I no wan go anoda state go serve, so I bin don already dey plan to forge my medical and fitness certificate just to lie to dem before dis new policy happun" e explain.

"﻿Even though I get allergies and my bodi no dy like place wey dey too cold, di reasons I get no strong reach, so my plan na to forge dat fitness certificate"

E﻿ tell BBC Pidgin say di news don spoil im plan sand e dey pain am well well."

"﻿Di truth be say I no go get di opportunity again to present my fake fitness certificate, if dem test me for camp, yawa don gas be dat becos dem go find out say notin dey do me, I dey kampe, I no just wan comot from my state.

"﻿Di idea dey good but e go spoil plenti tins" e tok

No be di first time NYSC go dey change tins

D﻿i National Youth Servoce Corp na one organisation wey dey evolve.

D﻿em dey like change tins as e go benefit di citizens and di scheme.

B﻿efore now, NYSC no dey allow pregant women go orientation camp. Dem dey test all di ladies and anyone wey get positive preganacy test go back house.

B﻿ut now pregnant women and nursing mothers don dey go camp and serve.

D﻿i presentation of fitness certificates too by corp members na sometin wey no follow start di scheme, e come up years later so dem go fit check pipo wey dey fit to participate for camp activities or not.