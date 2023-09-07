How PDP, LP, odas react to PEPC judgement and wetin fit happun next

Plenty reactions don follow di judgement of di Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) wey confam di election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Na on Wednesday 6 September, di court rule to dismiss di petitions of di three political parties wey bin dey challenge di victory of President Bola Tinubu of di All Progressives Congress (APC) for di 25 February, 2023 election.

Di five-man panel wey Justice Haruna Tsammani lead no only dismiss di petitions of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and dat of di Labour Party, (LP), di panel also confam di victory of Tinubu for di presidential poll.

Dis judgement no seat well wit PDP as dem reject di judgment patapata.

PDP for inside statement tok say; “Di judgement dey against reason, against di facts and evidence we present for court; against di relevant electoral laws, guidelines and regulations plus e dey against di constitution of di Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). Indeed, di judgement dey generous in technicalities and very short in delivering substantial justice for di mata.”

E add say dia lawyers go chook eye and review di judgement well-well den decide wetin to do next.

“Di PDP, as a law-abiding political party, wit our lawyers, go do comprehensive review of di judgement and decide on di next line of action within di ambit of di law.”

Labour Party reject PEPC judgement

Di Labour Party also reject di outcome of di judgement because according to di party, justice no dey served and e no reflect di law and di desire of di pipo.

“Nigerians be witnesses to di electoral robbery wey happun on 25 February, wey dey globally condemned but di tribunal for dia wisdom don refuse to accept di obvious.

“Wetin dey at stake na democracy and we no go relent until di will of di pipo prevail.” Di party tok for statement.

Di party say dem go tok dia position afta consultation wit dia lawyers.

President Bola Tinubu and welcome court judgement

Meanwhile Nigeria President Bola Tinubu don welcome di judgement of di PEPC wey confam im electoral victory.

According to one statement by di president tok-tok pesin, Ajuri Ngelale, di president say im recognise di diligence and professionalism of di five-man panel wey handle di petitions.

E assure Nigerians of im renewed and energized focus on delivering im vision of a unified, peaceful and prosperous nation.

Di Nigerian leader urge im challengers to follow dia supporters tok make dem support im goment.

Govnors, politicians, Nigerians react to PEPC ruling

State govnors, top politicians and oda ogbonge Nigerians don also react to di ruling of di court.

Lagos state Govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu tok say di judicial verdict na victory for democracy and di rule of law.

Ogun state Govnor, Dapo Abiodun dey of di position say di court judgement statnd as a resounding affirmation of di trust and confidence Nigerians get for Tinubu.

Meanwhile, one popular LP supporter react to di judgement wey troway dia case for di PEPC.

Aisha Yesufu tweet say, "Interesting how di constitution na living document wen e get to do wit 25%. But e no be living document wen e get to do wit forfeiture’’. She tok.

Wetin go happun next

Although di presidential candidates of di main opposition parties, PDP and LP wey bin contend di February election neva tok anytin more, di parties say dem go review di judgement wit dia lawyers and den decide di next line of action within di ambits of di law.

According to Section 241 of di Nigerian Constitution, any party wey no like di outcome of di PEPC judgment fit appeal di judgement for higher court, wey be di Supreme Court.

One Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana for inside one recent interview e get wit tori pipo tok say “any party wey lose on Wednesday still get di opportunity to appeal for Supreme Court.

According to di amended electoral act, di aggrieved parties dey expected to file dia appeal within 14 days of di ruling.