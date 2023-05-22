Chrisland school girl no die by electrocution, witness tell court

Wia dis foto come from, Dr. Adeniran

52 minutes wey don pass

One businessman wey tanda as witness for di case of Chrisland school girl Whitney Adeniran wey happun for Ogba magistrate court for Lagos on Monday tell di court say she no die by electrocution.

Ajayi Smart wey bin dey di stadium premises wen di incident happun tok say e witness as di pikin fall for ground on 9 February dis year, wen di school dey do inter-house sports for Agege stadium.

For one cross examination before Justice Oyenike Fajana, wey last for some hours, 44 years old Smart answer kwesions from different counsels wey get hand for di case.

Im serve as witness for di Ice cream vendor wey dem accuse say get hand for di death of di school girl, wen di incident happun for Agege.

Di witness wey tell di corona inquest say im dey do small scale supply business to companies say e bin see some machines wey look like wetin dem dey take produce chin chin or oda kind chop-chop snacks for di scene but add say di machines no dey work at di time wey di accident happun.

Oga Smart say e dey always go Agege stadium from Iju Isaga area of Lagos to do exercise by 6:00am-8:00am.

Afta im excercise e go stay dia for sometime to watch oda pipo activities like basket ball and odas bifo e go back im house, e bin tell di family counsel for cross examination.

“Di day wen di incident happun, I bin dey come out from di convinience wen I see one girl fall down few metres away from wia I dey, den I see some mature pipo wey rush to her side to helep her, Smart tok as dey answer kwesion from di witness box.

E say e bin also ask anoda pupil wey dey around di scence wen di deceased fall say wetin do di girl and dat one too say she fall, e further tok.

Oga smart wey say im bi businessman also add say pipo bin try take di school girl to di back of di building wia she fall bifo one white bus come to helep carry her away.

'Nobody fit touch Pesin wey dey electrocuted'

Di witness, Ajayi Smart also tell di Korona inquest say nobody fit touch pesin wey dey electrocuted cos dem also go dey electrocuted.

E explain for kwesion wey e bin answer Counsel to di Lagos State gomment say im don witness wen pesin dey electrocuted bifo and nobody dey able to near di pesin sake of dem go dey stiff and say na stick dem fit take touch di pesin.

Di counsel bin ask am wether im don see pesin wey don dey electrocuted bifo as why im go conclude say Di deceased no die of electrocution.

Di counsel A.A. George also ask weda oga Smart get any experience for anytin electrical.

Di witness answer no, but say from experience e reason say di school girl no die of electrocution.

E add say plenti pipo bin touch di late school Chrisland school girl as dem dey try help am, “ pipo carry, dem tanda for wia she fall, dem touch pole for dia and no body schock”, e explain.

Di counsel further ask Smart how im take sabi di Ice cream vendor wey im tanda for as witness.

Oga Smart deny say e get any relationship wit di ice cream vendor bifo di incident shele.

E explain say im meet di Ice cream vendor for di stadium wen e go do excersice some weeks afta di incident.

“Ibin go di stadium go jog, I den see some pipo wit camera, I den ask dem wetin dey shelle, dat na wen I di ice cream vendor tell me say dem get incident wey shelle and we exchange numbers”.

Di counsel further ask why im dey always dey di stadium despite say im tok say im be business pesin but e answer say na for house im dey do business and e no need to siddon one place do am.

For one kwesion about why im no try helep di school girl wen sehe fall despite say di man tok say im be regular sport pesin.

Di witness answer say Im notice say di pipo wey already dey helep di late school girl bin dress almost same way so im tink say dem be pipo of her group so dem sabi wetin to do.

Di court later show di victim some fotos wey dem snap for di scene of di incident weda im fit sabi di place wia di late school girl bin fall.

Oga Smart afta e look all di pictures explain again wetin im bin see for Agege Stadium for 9 February during di Chrisland school Inter-house sport wen one of dia pupil fall around di time wen odas dey do march past.

Di Magistrate bin adjourn di case till 22nd June , wen oda witnesses go show for court.

Wetin don happun so far

Tori about di Chrisland school girl bin start to trend for February 11 afta her mama post for social media say her pikin die during di school Inter-house sport wey shele for 9 February 2023.

She claim say di school authority dey try cover up di mata and refuse to speak on di cause of death.

Father of di deceased, Dr. Michael Adeniran also claim say dia daughter ''die from naked wire from one cotton candy vendor machine afta she touch am.

"And she dey electrocuted immediately she lean on am.'' E tok.

Di school management deny di allegations as dem say di student bin slump for ''public view'' during di competition wey she no participate in, sake of her ill health.

Dr. Adeniran tell BBC Pidgin say im believe say di school no dey give di true account of wetin happun to dia daughter.

Di state govment bin order di closure of Chrisland School for Opebi-Ikeja on 13 February afta di death of Whitney Adeniran.

Authorities of Lagos State goment also charge Chrisland High School, some members of staff wit offences of "involuntary manslaughter, reckless and negligent acts".

Whitney death happun on 9 February 2023, she slump during di sport event and doctors for Agege Central Hospital declare her dead on arrival.

Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions also charge one of di vendors of di event wit di same offence.

Di case still dey kontinu for court as authority dey try gada informate and tok to witnesses under oath.