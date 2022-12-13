Argentina 0-0 Croatia live updates

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

13 December 2022, 19:02 WAT New Informate 21 minutes wey don pass

Argentina and Croatia no dey new to each oda for international football.

Na di same way di captains of di two teams; Lionel Messi and Luka Modric take sabi dia sef both at national team and club level – take sabi dia sef.

Both teams go meet for di first semi-final match of di Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup match for di Lusail Iconic Stadium.

First Half

Argentina 0-0 Croatia

30mins: Rodrigo de Paul whip di ball in but e fails to reach any of im teammates.

29mins: Luka Modric put cross into di box from di free kick, but di defender reach dia first.

28mins: Croatia looking strong for back.

27mins: Nicolas Tagliafico give away foul for a fierce tackle on opponent.

26mins: Enzo Fernandez wey Liverpool wan sign just get good opportunity from long range. Dominik Livakovic save do shot.

25mins: Nicolas Tagliafico attempt to send over a cross in order to find one of im teammates, but opposition defender stop di danger.

22mins: POSSESSION Argentina 35:65 Croatia.

19mins: Ref stop di game for some minutes afta Cristian Gabriel cause foul.

17mins: Dejan Lovren (Croatia) receive cross in di box and attempt to shoot, but mishit di ball and miss goal.

16mins: Josip Juranovic try to send a pass but dem block am.

13mins: Luka Modric makes rough challenge and di referee blow for foul.

13mins: Borna Sosa fail to find any of im teammates inside di box

12mins: Borna Sosa slides a pass forward, but one of di defenders cut am out.

9mins: Croatia dey showed great team chemistry.

4mins: Rodrigo de Paul send beta cross into di area, but Dominik Livakovic intercept di ball.

3mins: A cross by Nahuel Molina from di side of di pitch flies into di box.

Argentina 0-0 Croatia

1min: KICK OFF

Argentina vs Croatia line ups

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Argentina: E Martínez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Fernández, Paredes, Mac Allister, Messi, Álvarez.

Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Argentina vs Croatia head to head

Dis na di third World Cup meeting between Argentina and Croatia, and first for di knockout stages. Argentina win 1-0 for 1998, before Croatia 3-0 win in di 2018 tournament for Russia.

Argentina dey look to reach di World Cup final for di sixth time, na only Germany don make am to di final, eight times.

Argentina don win just one of dia past seven World Cup games against European sides.

Croatia na World Cup finalists for 2018 – dem lose to France.

Dem fit become fourth European nation to reach consecutive World Cup finals afta Italy (1934, 1938), Netherlands (1974, 1978) and Germany (1982, 1986, 1990).

Croatia don win all four of dia penalty shootouts for di World Cup, knocking out Japan and Brazil in di last 16 and quarter-finals for 2022 respectively.

Di only nation to win more penalty shootouts for di World Cup na Argentina, wit five.

Argentina vs Croatia team news

Argentina go dey without di suspended Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel. Tagliafico go come in for left-back.

However, both Angel di Maria and Rodrigo de Paul go dey fit to play for Scaloni side.

Croatia boss Dalic no get injury or suspension concerns.