Tems join TuFace, Burnaboy, odas to become Nigeria first female act to win BET awards

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

45 minutes wey don pass

Di Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards don end wit new winners for di 2022 edition.

Highlight of di award na di winner of di Best International Act at the BET Awards 2022, Temilade Openiyi, wey pipo know as Tems.

Tems beat Fireboy, Dave from di UK, Dinos from France, Fally Ipupa from Congo and Little Simz from di UK.

Odas wey dey dat category na Ludmilla from Brazil, Major League Djz from South Africa as well as Tayc from France.

“Dis na my first award show wey I dey win something and I just wan use dis as an opportunity to speak to every single young, old, whatever, every single woman watching dis, every single girl watching dis at home.

“Wia I come from, tins like dis no dey happun,” Tems tok, as she collect di award.

Wizkid ‘Essence’ featuring Tems and Justin Bieber

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tems collect award on behalf of Best Collaboration Winner - 'Essence' Wizkid & Tems

Apart from di single award, Tems also follow win anoda award wit her collaboration wit Wizkid and Bieber on di song ‘Essence’.

‘Essence’ dey di same category wit ‘Every Change I Get’ by DJ Khaled ft Lil baby and Lil Durk, ‘Family Ties’ by Baby Seem ft Kenderick Lamar, ‘Whole Lotta’ by Bia ft Nicki Minaj and ‘Way 2 Sexy’.

Oda songs wey ‘Essence’ beat na Drake ft Future and Young Thug, and ‘Kiss me More’ by Doja Cat ft SZA.

Wit dis award, Tems don join oda Nigerian artistes wey don win di Best International Act include 2Baba, D’banj, Ice Prince, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy.

BET Awards 2022 full winners list

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sean 'Diddy' Combs accept di Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during di 2022 BET Awards

BET give award to winners for 18 different categories.

Di breakdown of di winners na;

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Winner - Jazmine Sullivan

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist - The Weeknd

Best Group - Silk Sonic

Best Collaboration - “Essence,” Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist - Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip Hop Artist - Kendrick Lamar

Video of the Year - “Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic

Video Director of the Year - Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Best New Artist – Latto

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Latto accept di Best New Artist award onstage during di 2022 BET Awards

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kirk Franklin accept Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award onstage during di 2022 BET Awards

Album of the Year - An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award - “We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her - “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

Best International Act - Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie - King Richard

Best Actor - Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home

YoungStars Award - Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award - Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the Year Award - Stephen Curry

Wetin be BET Awards?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Fireboy DML perform onstage during di 2022 BET Awards

Di BET Awards na American award show wey dem establish for 2000.

Na di Black Entertainment Television network establish am to celebrate African Americans wey dey for music, acting, sports and oda fields of entertainment over di past year.

Dem dey present di awards everi year and dem dey broadcast am live on BET.