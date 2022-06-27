Tems join TuFace, Burnaboy, odas to become Nigeria first female act to win BET awards
Di Black Entertainment Television (BET) awards don end wit new winners for di 2022 edition.
Highlight of di award na di winner of di Best International Act at the BET Awards 2022, Temilade Openiyi, wey pipo know as Tems.
Tems beat Fireboy, Dave from di UK, Dinos from France, Fally Ipupa from Congo and Little Simz from di UK.
Odas wey dey dat category na Ludmilla from Brazil, Major League Djz from South Africa as well as Tayc from France.
“Dis na my first award show wey I dey win something and I just wan use dis as an opportunity to speak to every single young, old, whatever, every single woman watching dis, every single girl watching dis at home.
“Wia I come from, tins like dis no dey happun,” Tems tok, as she collect di award.
Wizkid ‘Essence’ featuring Tems and Justin Bieber
Apart from di single award, Tems also follow win anoda award wit her collaboration wit Wizkid and Bieber on di song ‘Essence’.
‘Essence’ dey di same category wit ‘Every Change I Get’ by DJ Khaled ft Lil baby and Lil Durk, ‘Family Ties’ by Baby Seem ft Kenderick Lamar, ‘Whole Lotta’ by Bia ft Nicki Minaj and ‘Way 2 Sexy’.
Oda songs wey ‘Essence’ beat na Drake ft Future and Young Thug, and ‘Kiss me More’ by Doja Cat ft SZA.
Wit dis award, Tems don join oda Nigerian artistes wey don win di Best International Act include 2Baba, D’banj, Ice Prince, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy.
BET Awards 2022 full winners list
BET give award to winners for 18 different categories.
Di breakdown of di winners na;
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Winner - Jazmine Sullivan
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist - The Weeknd
Best Group - Silk Sonic
Best Collaboration - “Essence,” Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
Best Female Hip Hop Artist - Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip Hop Artist - Kendrick Lamar
Video of the Year - “Smokin Out the Window,” Silk Sonic
Video Director of the Year - Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Best New Artist – Latto
Album of the Year - An Evening With Silk Sonic, Silk Sonic
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award - “We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin
BET Her - “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
Best International Act - Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie - King Richard
Best Actor - Zendaya, Euphoria | Spider-Man: No Way Home
YoungStars Award - Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the Year Award - Naomi Osaka
Sportsman of the Year Award - Stephen Curry
Wetin be BET Awards?
Di BET Awards na American award show wey dem establish for 2000.
Na di Black Entertainment Television network establish am to celebrate African Americans wey dey for music, acting, sports and oda fields of entertainment over di past year.
Dem dey present di awards everi year and dem dey broadcast am live on BET.
Di 2022 edition of di Black Entertainment Television (BET) hold for di Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 for Los Angeles, California.