"I think say rain dey fall due to di bullets gunmen spray"

Other

“If not for those six police officers wey sacrifice dia lives I for no dey here dey tok to you now and those 25 pilgrims for dey grave instead of plane to Saudi Arabia.”

Na so Abdullahi Ibrahim yan with BBC News Pidgin less than 48 hours after im and over 30 odas survive gunmen attack for Sokoto state, northwest Nigeria.

Abdullahi wey be driver say dem call am on Monday afternoon to come transport some Muslim pilgrims wey dey travel to Saudi Arabia go airport from Isa local goment area.

“So around 5pm I use my motor go pack di pilgrims but we come branch Emir palace as e wan pray and advice dem as dem dey travel.”

“Na convoy of four vehicles, one wey cari police officer dey front then two wit di pilgrims including my own.

"And lastly, anoda police vehicle for our back, all dis security na to make sure say we reach airport safely as Isa road no dey safe.”

Di pilgrims wey survive di attack finally board plane travel to Saudi Arabia for di hajj.

Now dem don reach Jeddah but wit sad memories of dia pilgrimage journey from home.

How dem attack pilgrims, kill police officers

Some pipo of Isa town trying to flee after di incident.

Abdullahi say small time after dem stop take fuel and move to Girnache town na dia problem start as gunmen appear from nowhere.

“I swear I bin think say na rain dey fall due to di bullets wey di gunmen dey spray.

"As I look through window I see about 200 of dem on top motorbikes with guns.”

“Immediately di police vehicle wey bin dey behind move enter our front and begin exchange gunfire with di gunmen.

"Na dat one allow us to pass as di gunmen dey concentrate on returning fire with di police.”

“Di kain speed wey I take leave dat place no be small but I swear if not for di police officers all of us for don die by now.”

Di driver say na two days without sleep for am because wetin happun still dey do am like dream.

Especially after seeing officers wey e bin dey joke with moments before all lying dead.

“E go take time before I go fit sleep at night because I still dey see di faces of those officers wey sacrifice dia lives for us.

"If to say dem no face di gunmen on our behalf na we for pay ultimate price.”

Di pilgrims wey survive di attack inside plane on dia way to Saudi Arabia

Police confam death of six officers

Tok tok pesin for Sokoto Police Command confam di death of di six officers.

Sanusi Abubakar say dem dey work on additional details over wetin happun.

Sokoto State goment also release statement on di incident saying all di pilgrims wey bin survive di attack dey safe.

And dey on dia way to Saudi Arabia to perform di annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Di pilgrims few minutes before gunmen attack dem on dia way to Sokoto airport

Insecurity for Sokoto state, northwest Nigeria

Less than two weeks ago na about 50 guests gunmen kidnap for Sokoto State as dem attend wedding of dia friend.

Di victims bin dey return to dia base for neighbouring Zamfara State after attending wedding, attackers seize dem.

Pesin wey escape after di attack tell BBC News Pidgin at di time say dem be about 50 from Bebeji Plaza wey be Gusau GSM market.

And dem bin dey gist inside di motor when dem hear gunshots.“We attend di wedding successfully and dey return, some dey even gist inside di motor."

“And na as we reach Dogon Awo town na im di gunmen block our motor and begin shoot.”“Di bullets hit some pipo fortunately for me I comot through window."

“And as I dey try escape one of di gunmen tell me say e go shoot if I run, but I no listen I continue dey run.”

Di escapee say na about 20 of dem escape but nearly 30 of dia phone selling friends still dey with di gunmen and dem dey pray for dia return.

Last year Nigerians become outraged after bandits stop vehicle for Sokoto wey carry over 30 passengers before burning all of dem alive.

Di passengers include women and children wey dey travel from Sokoto to anoda state.

Anoda major attack na when two years ago gunmen kill nearly sixty pipo for attack wey dem do for some villages for Sabon Birnin Gobir local goment.

Eyewitnesses say di gunmen spend hours dey kill and destroy properties without any counter attack.

Bandits kill pipo for fresh attack on two churches in Kaduna 19th June 2022

On Tuesday June 21, 2022, Nigeria president, say gunmen wey kidnap dozens of passengers from di train traveling from di capital Abuja to di city of Kaduna dey demand di ‘’release of dia own children’’ by Nigerian authorities in exchange for di hostages.

President Muhammadu Buhari come give marching order to di security agencies to release all di remaining kidnapped passengers on Abuja-Kaduna train.

On Monday, March 28, 2022 gunmen attack di passenger-train traveling from Abuja to Kaduna inside northern Nigeria.

Dem kill at least seven pipo during di attack, injuring many odas and kidnap some, while di rest dey miss.

Families of di victims don dey cry to goment to help dem release dia loved ones wey still dey di kidnappers hand.

One of di most fearful threats for families inside Nigeria nowadays na di frequent kidnapping of pipo.

President Buhari during im Democracy Day speech say im dey work hard to address security challenges, he say 2023 elections go dey secured.

“I ask citizens to support and cooperate with security agency.

”Di Nigerian leader also ask everybody to put victims of terrorism in dia prayers“.

I and security agencies dey do everything to free pipo wey dey in captivity and we no go stop until dem dey free.”

Im also say dem don upgrade cyber securities to catch criminals.

“I assure you of my commitment to protect Nigeria and Nigerians from all enemies from with and outside.” Buhari add.