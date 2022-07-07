Why court sama Nicki Minaj husband one year house arrest

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

18 minutes wey don pass

American rapper Nicki Minaj husband don chop one year house arrest sentence on top say im no gree register as sex offender.

Kenneth Petty suppose tell authorities wen im move sake of one attempted rape conviction e collect from1995.

But di 44-year-old say im no tell dem wen im move to California from New York wit im wife Nicki Minaj for 2019.

Now, dem don sentence am and fine am $55,000 according to di US Attorney Office.

Under America law, registered sex offenders get five days to update dia details if dem change house.

Petty bin plead not guilty for dis charge for 2020 but later change di plea last September.

For im latest hearing, prosecutors say house arrest no go dey tough enough and dem tell di judge make e give Petty more prison time.

Afta di sentencing, Nicki Minaj post di foto of her husband and pikin for Instagram.

Petty conviction don affect im and Nicki Minaj relationship?

Petty start to dey date di rapper for late 2018, even as tori comot say dem don know each oda since dem be pikin.

Dem marry afta a year and now dem get pikin, dia son.

Dia relationship dey controversial before sake of Petty criminal past, but Nicki tanda for her partner back as pipo bin dey come for am.

For August 2021, di woman wey accuse Petty of attempted rape sue di couple.