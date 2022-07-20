How dem knock Kemi Badenoch comot race to become UK Prime Minister

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

49 minutes wey don pass

Kemi Badenoch don dey knocked out of di race to be di next prime minister of di United Kingdom.

Liz Truss don narrow di gap wit Tory leadership rival Penny Mordaunt, as dem battle to secure a place in di run-off vote among members.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak again top di latest MPs' ballot wit 118 votes, suggesting e dey likely to secure a spot in di final two places.

Ms Mordaunt come second wit 92, only six votes ahead of Ms Truss wit 86.

Kemi Badenoch, who come last wit 59 votes, don dey knocked out of di contest.

Di three remaining candidates face a further vote by MPs on Wednesday to decide who go make di final two.

Voting go dey thrown open to 160,000 Tory party members to pick di winner, wey go replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on 5 September.

Contenders gass get 119 votes from Tory MPs to get into di run-off, suggesting former chancellor Mr Sunak dey likely to secure a place.

Foreign secretary Liz Truss close di gap on Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt in Tuesday's vote, gaining 15 more MP votes to Mordaunt's gain of 10.

Di pair go now go all out to grab di votes of dose MPs wey back Ms Badenoch, as dem bid to secure a place in di run-off.

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith wey dey back Ms Truss say di result show say she "get di momentum" and bin gada support from a wide range of Conservative MPs.

Tory MP Maria Miller wey be Mordaunt supporter say her candidate go offer a "fresh choice" for members and tok say her campaign go now focus on wooing Badenoch supporters.

Ms Badenoch wey be former equalities minister na di breakthrough candidate of di contest.

She win support and gain attention wit her straight-talking approach and emphasis on cultural issues wey don divide di party in recent years.

Her departure from di contest go trigger a scramble among remaining candidates to secure di support of di 59 MPs backing her on Tuesday.

Badenoch backer Ben Bradley predict her voters fit go "in all directions," and e neva decide who e go back in Wednesday's vote.

One Sky News debate scheduled for Tuesday evening bin dey cancelled, afta Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss say dem no dey take part.

Instead, di remaining hopefuls go look to get support from Tory MPs during a hustings wey Onward think tank and the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs representing seats in the north of England bin host.

Too close to call

Di placings neva change but a close look at di numbers tell us how unpredictable dis contest be.

Thirty one votes bin dey up for grabs from Tom Tugendhat's supporters afta dem eliminate am from di last round.

E dey clear dem neva move as a block as all di candidates don gain votes.

Liz Truss don keep up her momentum but e no dey enough to leapfrog Penny Mordaunt wey pick up enough votes to stay in second.

Rishi Sunak only gain three votes, and e show say while e dey in front from di start e no be runaway lead.