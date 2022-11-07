Court order 20 strokes of cane, 30 days sweeping for Tiktokers

one hour wey don pass

D﻿i judgement na fine of N10,000, sweeping of court for 30 days and 20 strokes of di cane.

D﻿i crime?

O﻿ne magistrate court find two Tiktokers guilty say dem defame goment official.

On Monday, 7 November Magistrate Aminu Gabari sentence Mubarak Muhammad and Nazifi Muhammad wey chop arrest last week over one video wey concern govnor Abdullahi Ganduje video to N10,000 fine, 20 strokes of cane and 30 days of court sweeping.

Di Tiktokers chop arrest over video dem do on top di app, Tik Tok wia dem accuse Kano state govnor Abdullahi Ganduje of corruption.

Di judge order di flogging to happun immediately inside court premises.

E also rule say dem go pay di fine immediately while di 30 days sweeping go start on Tuesday.

Immediately after di sentencing one staff of di court carry whip enter court and in di presence of everybody including some Tik tokers wey come show solidarity.

Mubarak and Nazifi collect di twenty lashes each.

Di judge for im sentencing say e hope say di sentence go serve as deterrent to oda pipo wey dey use social media to dey careful and to respect elders.

Goment lawyer Barrister Wada Wada say e dey satisfied with di judgement and like di judge hope say wetin happun go serve as lesson to oda pipo.

Before di sentencing

Di two accused briefly appear for court after dia arrest last week wia Kano goment dey prosecute dem over ‘conspiracy to defame’ charge.

Dem read out di charge to dem wia dem no argue before magistrate Aminu Gabari order for dem to remain for prison until November 7 2022.

Na from dia police hand dem over to Nigeria prisons officials wey move dem to Kurmawa Central Prison inside Kano city.

Wetin dey inside di Tik Tok video

Wia dis foto come from, Tik Tok Wetin we call dis foto, Screenshot from di video wey put dem for trouble

For di video Mubarak wey be comedian by profession appear alongside Nazifi as islamic clerics wey dey preach.

As Nazifi dey read some arabic words Mubarak wey dey beside am dey translate am for comical way.

Some of di tins wey dem tok be say “ dis preaching na about one man wey dem dey call Ganduje husband of Gwaggo and father to Balaraba.”

“Di man Ganduje na pesin wey Kano pipo no trust and na pesin wey e fit use eye see any parcel of land e go sell am.

Dat na some of di tins inside di video wey land di comedian wey recently finish NYSC and im partner Nazifi for trouble.

Wetin Nigeria laws tok about dis kain video

Barrister Isah Jamil pracitising lawyer for Kano tok say freedom of expression dey guaranteed by di Nigeria constitution but di same constitution say na offence go defame di character of anoda pesin.

Di lawyer add say di comedians get right to do dia skit like all comedians wey dey do dey post on social media but at di same time dem suppose avoid ‘name calling’ and ‘defamation.’

“Freedom of expression na for everybody dat na wetin di Kontri laws tok but at di same time di law no allow you call pesin name and abuse im character.”