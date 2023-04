JAMB announce new dates for di 2023 UTME exercise and mock examination

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) don announce new dates for di commencement of di 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Di examination body also announce new date for di mock-UTME examination.

JAMB for inside statement say di 2023 UTME go now hold on Tuesday 25 April, instead of di Saturday 29 April, dem fix before.

JAMB Head of Public Affairs and Protocol,, Fabian Benjamin announce di new dates for inside one statement on dia social media page on Sunday, 9 April, 2023.

Oga Benjamin say di reason for di adjustment and why dem bring di date of di UTME forward na to accommodate some oda major and critical national assignments.

E say anoda reason na to accommodate dos institutions wey get stable academic calendar to resume as scheduled.

“By so doing, di board dey hope say no citizen go dey denied di opportunity of exercising dia civic responsibilities.” E tok.

JAMB also announce new dates for di mock examination.

Di new date for di rescheduled mock-UTME na 18 April, 2023.

JAMB bin earlier conduct di 2023 Mock-UTME on Thursday, March 30 for 725 centres across di kontri.

Jamb tok-tok pesin tok say di exercise bin get some technical hitches for some centres, and dis make some students no fit sit for di examinations and dat na di reason for di new date to give affected students di opportunity to sit for di examination.

“Dis na to give candidates wey no fit sit for di examination, even though no be dia fault. Di opportunity to take di examination again, na why di board reschedule di exam to hold on Tuesday, 18 April,” e tok.

Oga Benjamin add say di result if di candidates wey successfully take di mock examination on 30 March don come out.

Di statement clear am say di board no get di liberty to shift di exam date forward as oda public examinations dey scheduled to start dia exericises for di early part of May 2023.

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board na Nigerians entrance examination to go tertiary institutions.