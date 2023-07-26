Reusable pads, cups and pants - Four oda tins you fit use for period asides sanitary pad

26 July 2023

As Nigerians dey face economic hardship due to di high inflation wey dey 22.79 percent, according to the Nigeria Bureau of statistics (NBS), e don become necessary for some women and girls to chook eye for alternative to sanitary pads during dia menstrual period.

Menstruation na di normal vaginal bleeding wey dey happun evri month between 3-7 days for a person wey get womb and sanitary pads and tampons na di most common product girls and women for urban areas dey use to collect di monthly flow.

But as products like sanitary pads and tampons wey women dey use collect blood cost for market, some dey turn to unhygienic materials like tissue papers, cotton wool and even paper.

Wen BBC Pidgin check di price on online shopping websites; a packet of sanitary pad depending on the brand and sizes cost between 600 to 1,500 naira while a pack cost 8,000 to 20,000 naira. Some Nigerian women complain for social media say di price too high as na money for food dem dey gada now.

Base on di market analysis, price of a packet of sanitary pad for evri woman on di average na 10,000 naira per woman, while a women go spend 54,000 naira for five years.

Other hygienic menstrual products wey you fit use replace sanitary pad

Wetin we call dis foto, Some sabi pipo say menstrual cup na di cheapest alternative as you fit use and wash and reuse for years

BBC Pidgin chook eye to see oda quality menstrual products wey you fit use to replace your sanitary pad wey no dey smell or affect di reproductive organs.

Menstrual cups

Menstrual cups na tiny bell-shaped cups wey menstruating women dey insert into dia vagina take collect menstrual blood during dia monthly flow. Because e no dey absorptive like sanitary pads, reusable pads, tampons and menstrual pants, you go need to insert am inside di vagina canal.

You go pinch di cup before you insert am into your vagina while you lie your back on di floor or bed.

Mr Akinola, Professor of gynaecologist tok say menstrual cups na one of di menstrual product wey fit replace sanitary pad. E add say women fit use am wen dem dey on dia period to avoid being stained.

“I know say women dey put dis cup for inside their vagina canal take collect di monthly flow of blood, make e no dey messy,” Oga Akinola tok.

Menstrual cups dey last for six months to 10 years if you maintain di product. E dey last between 6 to 12 hours depending on di pesin flow. Afta, you use am, just remove di cup, wash am with water and soap.

Some sabi pipo say na dis one cheap pass.

Wetin we call dis foto, Tampons and sanitary pads wey pesin no fit reuse dey more expensive according to sabi pipo

Menstrual dics

Di difference between menstrual cups and dics be say, e dey round shaped and e dey sit for inside di vagina canal like plate to collect di blood. One benefit of dis be say e dey environmental friendly.

Di disadvantages of menstrual cups and dics be say, you go need water, soap, and clean cloth to take maintain di hygiene. Also, wen e full for inside di vagina canal e fit spill for your pant.

Wetin we call dis foto, Pesin fit make reusable pad imsef wash and reuse afta menstruation to keep am sanitary and maintain hygiene

Reusable pads

Reusable pads dey absorptive for women and e no cost like sanitary pad because you fit use am for three to five years. Pesin sef fit do im own reusable pad make e save cost or buy online for di price of 3,000 to 10,000 naira.

Na absorptive cotton fabric dem dey use take produce reusable pads and e dey get buttons for di wings edge to prevent leakage.

Wen you use sanitary pad or tampon you go throwaway am for bin but reusable pad, you go need wash am with soap and wash, den spread under di sun make e kill all di germs.

Di disadvantage be say you go need water, soap, sunlight or steriliser make e dey safe for your bodi, e fit cost you your health if you no follow di proper instruction on cleanliness.

“Reusable pads dey cost effective you go need make you sterilise am so you no go dey infected,” na so Gynaecologist Oga Oluwarotimi Akinola tok tell BBC Pidgin.

Menstrual pants

Dem dey make periods pants wit absorptive materials, wey you fit wear like pants during your menstruation. E dey last for three hours and you go need water and soap take clean and as e dey environmental friendly.

Risks of unhygienic menstrual materials

Sabi pipo say improper care of di vagina during menstruation fit cause bacterial infections like urinary tract infection, bacterial vaginosis and gonorrhea, wey dey quick spread and cause bad odour, if you no go see doctor for treatment.

Dis infections fit affect you reproductive organ cause infertility, pelvic inflammation, and cancer. Na why e dey advisable make you go see gynaecologist early for treatment

Oga Akinola add say, “wen woman dey menstruate, her hormones dey low and you get open wey be like wound for your womb. So, e dey possible for infection to enta di gential tracts wen you use unhygienic materials.”

“If you get infected e fit lead to death and long term complications like infertility,” Oga Akinola tok.