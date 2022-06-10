Years afta, Funke Olakunrin killers chop death sentence

Three pipo for Ondo State southwest Nigeria don chop death sentence.

Court find dem guilty for di killing of Funke Olakunrin three years ago.

Funke na di daughter of Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Justice Williams Olamide of di State High Court sentence di suspect on Friday.

She die afta gunmen attack her for di Benin-Ore road for June 2019.

Funke Olakunrin death spark plenti reactions on social media and e reopen conversation about insecurity for di kontri.

Justice Williams Olamide find Awalu Abubakar, Muhammed Shehu and Adamu Adamu guilty of murder kidnapping and armed robbery.

Di court then sentence dem to death on10 June, 2022.

Justice Olamide discharge and acquit di fourth suspect Auwala Abubakar.

Family react to di sentence

Di second daughter of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Feyisike Omosehin tell BBC Pidgin say di family dey happy say justice don dey served ontop di case.

She tok say Amotekun, di Nigeria police and di state goment try for di case.

She tok say her mama suppose be 61 tomorrow and she happy say pipo wey kill am gbab sentence before her posthumous birthday.

"Anybodi wey want do sometin like dat go know say repercussion go follow am.

"I hope say di govnor go sign wetin e suppose sign so dem go actually cari out di judgement," she tok.

Mrs Omosehin tok say her papa never come to di reality say im wife don die.

She say her papa still dey ask of im wife anytime she call am and di old man dey always cry say she miss im wife.

"My mama na my best friend. I no know how I want to without her. Na she dey take care of my pikin.

"But she no dey here again to take care of dem again. Everybodi feel her absence," Mrs Omosehin tok.

Afenifere also react

Afenifere wey be pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation don hail di decision of di court as dem add say justice don finally dey served ontop di mata.

Tok-tok pesin for Afenifere, Jare Ajayi tell BBC Pidgin say di group dey happy say di killers don finally reap di consequence of wetin dem do three years ago.

"We receive di news of di sentence as a good one sake of say di judicial process don take place as e suppose be.

"We dey happy say finally di killers of di daughter of our killer Mrs Olufunke Olakunrin don reap di consequence of dia wicked act," Ajayi tok.

Ajayi tok say although di court case take a long time but Afenifere commend di judiciary for di verdict.

Di comrade also tok say dem go appreciate am if di judicial process dey allowed to dey effective for oda places for Nigeria so dat anybody wey commit crime for face di hammer of di law.

Ajayi also commend di Nigeria Police Force sake of say dem diligently investigate and prosecute di case.

Mrs Olakunrin killing for 2019

Mrs Funke Olakunrin killing for 2019 bin spark a lot of reactions on social media and many pipo condemn am.

Di suspects attack road users along Benin-Ore Expressway for June 2019 and kidnap seven pipo wit madam Funke.

Ondo State Police Command PRO say during dat time Femi Joseph, dem rescue Mrs Funke and carry am to di hospital wia she later die.

Joseph say dem also rescue di seven oda pipo wey di gunmen kidnap.

As many pipo condemn di killing, President Muhammadu Buhari sympathise with di leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti on di death of im daughter.

Di president pray say make God comfort Pa Fasoranti and also direct security agencies to bring di hoodlums to justice in di shortest possible time.

Oda killings by gunmen wey spark reactions

Gunmen wahala na very serious issue wey Nigeria dey battle wit.

Tori be say gunmen kill Private Gloria Matthew, her fiancé and two odas for Orlu forest for Imo state.

BBC disinformation unit don confam say true-true dem kill army Private Gloria Matthew, her fiancé, Warrant Officer Linus Musa Audu (retired) and two of im relatives for di Orlu axis of Imo State, southeast Nigeria.

One family member of di couple wit first-hand informate of wetin happun tell BBC for one interview say di killing happun afta some four armed youths attack dem not far from Banana Junction for Orlu, Imo State.

Sadly, just last Sunday, gunmen invade St Francis Catholic Church for Owo, Ondo State and open fire on worshippers.

Ondo state goment say di death toll from di attack don rise to 40.

For statement di govnor Rotimi Akeredolu say 61 pipo still dey hospital dey collect treatment while dem don discharge 26 pipo after treatment.