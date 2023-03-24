Dem shoot am for neck three times - Nigerian lady want justice for her dog

Wia dis foto come from, OKOLI ESTHER

Author, Tunde Ososanya

Role, Broadcast Journalist



one hour wey don pass

“I miss how Roxie dey jump on me. Me and Roxie dey sleep for di same bed, I miss am no be small.”

Dis na wetin Okoli Esther tell BBC Pidgin afta di authorities for di estate wey her broda dey stay order di killing of her dog identified as Roxie.

Twitter pipo bin vex on 22 March afta one video one tweep identified as @luvdolapo share bin go viral.

Di video share di moments Esther share wit Roxie and di time wey di dog dey bleed afta dem shoot am for neck. Di video also show wen dem throw Roxie inside sack afta she bleed to death.

Roxie na American Bully and Okoli Esther tok say sake of say her Lhasa Apso just give birth, she gatz take Roxie go her broda house to stay for Cooperative Villa Estate, Badore, Ajah area of Lagos.

According to Esther, even as Roxie dey her broda house for Badore, sometimes she dey carri am go her own house for Lekki Peninsula, Scheme 2, and return am to Ajah.

'Dem shoot my dog sake of say she stray'

Esther say on 20 March, her broda, Okoli Vincent, bin wan go office around 4am but im notice say Roxie no dey her cage as she bin wander about for di first time.

Roxie wey be one year and three months old get lost and no fit find her way home, Esther tok.

“She see one open compound, she enta and spend di night dia. My broda look evri wia for am but e no find am. So im go to di security at dat 4am to complain say im dey look for one dog, just in case dem find am. Di security tell am say wen dem see am dem go let am know, but dem tell am make e double check, im double check and still e no see di dog,” Esther tok.

Esther tok say Vincent go to di security post for di second time to tell dem say im no see di dog and dem tell am say wen dem see am dem go let am know.

“My broda no fit go work sake of di dog, and exactly 10 am dem call am say dem don find di dog say make e come claim am. Wen im get dia, dem lock am outside di compound. Dem tell am say according to di estate rules, if dem find stray dog make dem kill am. My broda tell dem say my dog no be stray dog and e remind dem say e just report to dem say di dog dey miss,” Esther tok.

Esther say im broda tell di security say if na fine dem want make im pay, make dem tell am di amount and im go pay.

“E tell dem say di dog no belong to am, say e belong to me. Dem refuse as im beg dem. E also tell dem say if dem want make im take di dog out of di estate im go do am, but dem refuse,” di lady tok.

She say di occupants of di house wey Roxie spend di night begin shout for im broda say make im leave.

Esther tok say di pipo say dem wake up and see strange dog for dia compound and dem no fit come outside, so dem call di security.

“No be say di dog attack anybodi. She bin hide behind dia generator house sake of say she see men wit guns wey wan attack am.

“As my broda dey beg dem, dem tell am to call di CSO, e call di CSO and dem tell am to call di estate chairman and e call am to beg am but e tell am say na dia law be dat. Dem tell am say no be di first time wey dem dey kill dog be dat say dis na di sixth dog wey dem dey kill for dia, and dem shoot am where she dey hide. Dem shoot am for neck three times,” Esther tok.

Esther say di dog try to run out go meet Vincent sake of say she hear im voice as e dey call am outside di gate.

“But dem continue to shout at my broda to komot for di gate. Dem watch di dog bleed to death, put her dead bodi inside sack and throw am at my broda feet say make im go bury im dog. So out of anger, my broda leave di deadi bodi of di dog dia,” Esther tok.

Dog shooter chop arrest

Wia dis foto come from, @luvdolapo/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Roxie wen dem shoot am.

Esther and her broda say dem lodge complaint for Langbasa Police Station and dem arrest di Chief Security Officer (CSO) wey shoot Roxie.

She say dem dey request for Roxie deadi bodi to bury am but dem tell dem say dem don throw di deadi inside water.

Esther say dem dey try transfer di case to Panti but di police tell dem say na Monday 27 March dat one go happun.

'Na our resolution to kill any dog wey stray'

Cooperative Villa Estate chairman, Tokunbo Olugbenga, tell BBC Pidgin say di estate pass resolution for middle of 2022 to kill any dog wey stray.

E say dem pass di resolution sake of say dem bin get epidemic of dog biting residents of di estate.

According to Olugbenga, no be im make di rule wey tok say make dem kill stray dogs, but na collective resolution to protect pipo wey dey live for di estate.

Olugbenga say on Monday around 7:30am im receive call from one of di occupants of di house Roxie enta say di dog dey attack im family.

Im say im tell di man to call di security and di man call di security and di estate manager. According to Olugbenga, di man continue to call am and im kon drive to im house to see wetin dey happun.

Olugbenga say wen im arrive at di house, im no fit enta as im see Roxie dey patrol for di house.

“I see di man wey dey live for di front house. Im dey peep through di window. I ask am if di dog hurt anyone, e say no as dem don run into di house and lock di door.

“I ask am wen di tin start, e say na since around 5am. E say dem hear noises wen dem dey prepare dia pikin for school. E say wen dem come out, di dog charge at dem and dem no fit komot,” Olugbenga tok.

E say di fact say Vincent come to claim di dog no mean say dem no go kill am sake of say na collective decision say dem gazz kill stray dogs.

Di tok-tok pesin for di Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, say di police don begin investigation into di mata.

Wetin Nigerian law tok about animal cruelty?

Nigeria no get Animal welfare Law.

Meanwhile, Section 495 of di Nigerian Criminal Code Act frown at animal cruelty.

Di section tok say pesin wey cause unnecessary suffering to any animal dey guilty of offence of cruelty and e dey liable to six months imprisonment or fine of fifty naira or both imprisonment and fine.