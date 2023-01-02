Police narrate how five pipo die for Oyo new year party

18 minutes wey don pass

Oyo State Police don confam say five pipo lose dia lives wia dem dey do party on New Year Day for Afijio local goment area.

Di state police tok-tok pesin, Adewale Osifeso tell BBC Yoruba say di unfortunate incident happun as some group of pipo bin dey celebrate di new year for Akinmorin town.

Osifeso explain say dem be group of friends wey bin dey celebrate di new year before trouble break out between dem wen one of dem drive motor anyhow enta di party.

Im add am say eyewitness wey dey di party follow police tok say one man wey also come for di party bin dey vex say im no like as im friend dey follow am tok

Di friends bin complain say dem no like how e drive enta di venue.

Di man later tok say im no like as im friends reprimand am and dis one later cause arguments between dem.

"Di elders wey dey di party bin intervene and dem settle di mata but belle still no sweet di man wey drive di car as dem discipline am." Police add.

"Dis na why e enta back into im car and tok say im go shed blood, wetin we see be say im use im car to hit im friends and some oda pipo wey reach like 10 for wia dem dey dance.

"Im later come down from di car and run comot from di venue", police tok.

Meanwhile police say dem don arrest three of im friend wey dey inside di car wit am wen di incident happun.