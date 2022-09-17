Queen Elizabeth grandchildren stand vigil for her coffin

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

34 minutes wey don pass

Queen Elizabeth grandchildren, including di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, stand vigil around her coffin as she lie in state for Westminster Hall.

Na based on King Charles request, na im make Prince Harry wear military uniform.

Dis na di first time im dey wear military uniform since 2020.

Na civilian cloth Prince Harry dey wear for public events since di Queen die.

Tori be say na di first time in history wey di grandchildren of a monarch dey take part for di ceremony.

Di King sons William and Harry togeda wit Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall - di children of Princess Anne - Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie - Prince Andrew daughters - and Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn - Prince Edward children.

Di grandchildren vigil last for around 15 minutes.

On Friday evening, di Queen children, including di King, stand as guard for about 10 minutes.

Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in uniform 6 hours wey don pass

Our matriarch, our guide

Ahead of di vigil, Beatrice and Eugenie pay tribute to dia "dear Grannie", dem say: "Na honour for us to be your granddaughters and we dey very proud of you."

For joint statement, Prince Andrew daughters call di Queen "matriarch, guide, and loving hand for back wey lead dem through dis world" and dem say dem miss her "well-well".

Dem go on to write say: "Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching sojass, for our teas, for comfort, for joy.

"You, being you, no go know di impact you bin get on our family and so many pipo around di world.

"Di world dey mourn you and di tributes go really make you smile. Di tributes show say you be ogbonge leader."

Di pair tell di Queen say dem "happy say she dey back wit Grandpa" and add say "our dear Uncle Charles, di King, go continue to lead in your example as him too don dedicate im life to service".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di vigil on Saturday na di first time Prince Harry wear military uniform since im step back as a working royal for 2020.

E serve two tours for Afghanistan as part of di Army. Him dey live now for California wit im wife Meghan and dia two children.

Dem also allow Prince Andrew to wear im military uniform as im stand guard on Friday.

Di 62-year-old step down as a working royal for 2019, afta one Newsnight interview about im relationship wit di late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.