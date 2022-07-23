Authorities execute man wey burn im ex-wife to death

Wia dis foto come from, Duoyin

one hour wey don pass

Chinese authorities don execute one man for say e kill e former wife as e burn as she dey do live video.

Di woman, wey dem sabi as Lamu, be popular media personality ontop Douyin, China version of TikTok.

Hundreds of thousands of her followers bin dey watch her video about her life for di mountains of Sichuan province.

Tori be say di mother-of-two bin report to police about her ex-husband violence wen dem bin still dey married, but dem tell her say na family mata.

For June 2020, Lamu divorce Tang wey court gree say bin get history of violence against her.

About three months afta di divorce, e just show, pour petrol for her bodi finish, den burn her alive for her papa house.

90% of her body burn and she die two weeks later.

Wen di court sentence her husband Tang Lu to death, dem say im crime bin dey "very very wicked" and di impact just dabaru di society.

Di case of Lamu death torchlight violence against women for China. One survey suggest say one out of four Chinese women don suffer from domestic abuse.

China put criminal charge ontop domestic violence for 2016 but e still dey very common especial for villages.