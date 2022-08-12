Salman Rushdie stabbed on the neck: Author of Satanic verses stab in New York

How man stab Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie for neck on stage

one hour wey don pass

Author Salman Rushdie, wey bin suffer years of Islamist death threats afta e write Di Satanic Verses, don dey attacked on stage for New York state.

Di Booker Prize winner, age 75, bin dey tok for one event for Chautauqua Institution di time wen e happun.

New York State Police say one male suspect bin run up onto di stage and attack oga Rushdie and one interviewer.

"Rushdie suffer serious stab wound for neck," di police statement tok.

Di author bin dey transported by helicopter to one local hospital.

Im condition no dey currently known.

Di interviewer, Henry Reese, also suffer minor head injury.

Oga Reese be di co-founder of one non-profit wey dey provide sanctuary to writers exile under threat of persecution.

Rushdie suffer multiple wounds, doctor tok

One doctor wey dey di Chautauqua Institution event tell tori pipo New York Times say she help treat Rushdie afta di stabbing.

Rita Landman bin tell di Times say Rushdie suffer from some stab wounds, including one to di right side of im neck.

She add say pool of blood don form under im body on stage.

Rushdie no receive CPR dat time and show say e dey alive.

"Pipo dey say, 'E get pulse, e get pulse e get pulse,'" she tok.

Salman Rushdie dey for surgery, Reuters news agency dey quote im agent dey tok.

Andrew Wylie wey be Salman Rushdie literary agent, just confirm say di author do operation.

Anoda account of di attack come from John Nolen from US network CBS, wey bin get family members in di audience of di event.

Di assailant - wey appear to be a man wit a knife - dey reported to don strike Rushdie many times in di neck and torso area.

Rushdie reportedly stand up and fall backwards as him try to get away.

A number of pipo come to im help and odas restrain di attacker, Nolen says.

E be like say blood pour for di screen behind Rushdie chair.

New York State Police detain suspect for scene

New York State Police say dem gbab di suspect for custody for di scene.

For one statement earlier, dem also confam say Rushdie suffer one obvious stab wound to di neck and dem fly am wit helicopter to one local hospital.

Dem also tok say im condition no dey known.

From di scene wia dem attack Salman Rushie on stage

Attacker wear black mask - local tori pesin

One Mark Sommer of Buffalo Tori pipo bin dey hear from more eyewitnesses.

E tell BBC News Channel say di attacker obviously show from di audience wearing one black mask, jump on stage and begin attack Rushdie.

Shortly afta, ten to 15 pipo wey dey there to see di tok rush to help Rushdie and overpower di attacker.

Rushdie for ground for five minutes or so before dem helep am tanda up and walk off di stage.

Dem later evacuate am by helicopter.

Sommer say di Rushdie sometimes dey travel wit plenti security.

"E dey hard to believe say e no get ogbonge security [wit am]," e tok.

"E show say make we say na within seconds from di start of di programme wey di attacker rush di stage."

Salman Rushdie profile

Indian-born novelist, Salma Rushdie catapult to fame wit di book Midnight’s Children for 1981, di book bin sell over one million copies for di UK alone.

But im fourth book, for 1988 - Di Satanic Verses - force am to hide for nine years.

Di writter, post-modern novel cause gbege among some Muslims, wey bin reason say im content dey blasphemous, ban am for some kontries.

One year afta di book dey release, Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini call for Oga Rushdie execution. E bin offer $3m (£2.5m) reward for fatwa – one legal decree wey one Islamic religious leader sama.

Di bounty over Oga Rushdie head dey active, and although Iran goment don distance demself from Khomeini decree, quasi-official Iranian religious foundation add for further $500,000 to di reward for 2012.