Finland goment deny letter wey dey circulate about Simon Ekpa

Di Finish goment don deny say dem write one letter wey dey circulate upandan about Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa.

Di letter wey dey circulate for social media say di Finnish goment draw ear give Nigerian-Finnish Simon Ekpa sake of di sit-at-home orders wey im give im followers ahead of di general elections and im pronouncement say no election go take place for southeast.

Wen BBC reach out to di Finish Embassy to confam if true-true na dem write di letter, di Media Officer of di Finland embassy for Nigeria, Ima Edem say na fake letter.

“Di letter, purporting to be signed by di Prime Minister of Finland and wey dey currently circulate widely for di media, no originate from di Finnish goment”, Ima Edem tok.

E add say: “We report di Twitter message, for wia dem originally dey distribute dis fake letter, and ask Twitter to remove am.

“Regrettably, copies don kontinu to circulate on social media and ontop different internet platforms.”

Wetin dey inside di 'fake letter'?

Prime Minister Marin warn Ekpa to stop di pronouncements wey im dey make wey dey capable of disturbing di peace and causing bloodshed.

Di letter say wetin dey worrying to di Finnish goment na Ekpa imposition of sit-at-homes on days wey dey slated for democratic elections for Nigeria.

Dem describe am as international terrorism.

Call for election boycott for southeast

Before now, di Biafran separatist agitator bin ask im supporters, popularly known as di Indigenous Pipo of Biafra to boycott di general election wey wan take place for 25 February, 2023 for di Southeast.

Biafran separatist na some pipo for south ast of Nigeria wey dey clamour to go dia separate way and form dia own kontri.

Meanwhile for 2017, di Nigeria military announce say dem dey see Ipob as a terrorist group.

For one one statement wey Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche release dat time, e say make kontri pipo know say di organisation dey violent and dem dey do different tins for secret wey dem no suppose do.

For one recent twitter post, Simon Ekpa ask Biafrans to sit at home for five days from 23 February to 28 February, make dem no take part for di election.

Afta dis order, di Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs on 14 February bin summon Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria Leena Pylvanainen sake of Ekpa threat to stop di 2023 general elections for southeast.

Onyeama wey dey represented by di Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zubairu Dada bin express displeasure sake of di orders by Ekpa.

Di Minister say Nigeria goment no go take am “lightly” wit Ekpa and di Finland goment if dem no do anytin about di agitator threats.

E no dey clear wetin be di outcome of di meeting between Finalnd goment and Nigeria about di mata.

Ekpa dey provoke pipo to commit crime

Nigeria Inspector-General of Police say tins wey Simon Ekpa dey tok dey capable of causing violence.

Oga Usman Alkali wey say im no fit tok much about di matter say some federal agencies suppose don begin chook eye into di matter.

Di Police oga during tok-tok wit tori pipo for State House Abuja on Thursday say make pipo no dey give di man publicity.

“Simon dey tok from somewia for Finland and plenty protocols dey as e affect dis kind of crime.

“I dey sure say our Foreign ministry for di NIA dey look in to dis issues to see how dem fit take care of am. But for us here, our own na to change di narrative by also stop to dey push out wetin e dey tok.

“We fit see am as incitement. We fit also see al as di work of pesin wey wan destabilize di nation and so forth,” di police oga tok.

Wetin to know about Simon Ekpa

Simon Ekpa na Nigerian-Finnish Biafran agitator wey be self-acclaimed disciple of detained leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Ekpa wey dey live for Finland dey champion di restoration of Biafra Republic and e dey call on Igbo pipo wey dey for Southeast to boycott di general elections unless di Federal Goment release Kanu.

Ekpa for im Twitter page describe imsef as human rights activist, CEO, senior legal advisor at Ekpa & Co Oy, legal researcher, author, analyst, Finnish politician and Biafra tok-tok pesin.