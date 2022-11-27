Protesters for China dey demand make President Xi Jinping step down

Protests for China against govment strict Covid measures don increase, as some pipo publicly dey vent dia anger at di Communist Party leaders.

Thousands of protesters don come out for Shanghai, wia di BBC don see as dem bundle pipo inside police cars.

Students don also demonstrate for universities in Beijing and Nanjing.

Di latest unrest dey follow one protest for di remote north-west city of Urumqi, wia dem don blame lockdown rules afta 10 pipo die for one tower block fire.

As Chinese authorities deny say na Covid restrictions cause di deaths, officials for Urumqi bin issue one unusual apology late on Friday, and pledge to "restore order" say dem go phase out restrictions.

'Xi Jinping, step down'

During Saturday night protest for Shanghai - China biggest city and one global financial hub for di east of di kontri – we fit hear pipo dey openly shout slogans like "Xi Jinping, step down" and "Communist party, step down".

Some pipo hold blank white banners, while odas lit candles and lay flowers for di victims for Urumqi.

Such demands no be unusual sight within China, wia any direct criticism of di government and di president fit land pesin harsh punishments.

But analysts say e be like di goment bin drastically underestimate how pipo no too like di zero-Covid approach, one policy wey dey linked to Xi Jinping wey recently pledge say im no go change am.

One protester for Shanghai tell di BBC say im feel "shocked and a bit excited" to see pipo out on di streets, dey call am di first time im go see dat kain large-scale dissent for China.

E tok say lockdowns dey make am feel "sad, angry and hopeless", and e don make am no fit see im mama wey no well, wey dey undergo cancer treatment.

One female demonstrator tell di BBC say wen dem ask police officers how dem feet about di protests, and id answer na "di same as you". But, she tok say, "Dem wear dia uniforms so dem dey do dia job."

Odas give accounts of violence, wit one protester dey tell di Associated Press news agency say police beat one of im friends for di scene, and dem use spray pepper one on two others.

Pipo gada again on Sunday, lay flowers for di Urumqi fire victims for di area of Shanghai Urumqi Road.