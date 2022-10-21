We beg for forgiveness from Nigerians - Aisha Buhari

Nigeria first lady Mrs Aisha Buhari say di reason why she aplogise to Nigerians na because e fit dey possible say di admnistration never do wetin pipo want completey.

For one exclusive interview with BBC she say di kontri pipo bin get high expectations from her husband goment and e fit be say dem no meet all dia expectations.

Reports show say di First Lady also beg for Nigerians forgiveness during di special prayers dem organise for di kontri to mark 62nd year independence anniversary on October 1st.

Na early October ruling All Progressives Congress appoint Mrs Buhari as oga for women side of dia presidential campaign.

“Di expectations dem place on top our head dey enormous and e dey possible say after over over years we no meet some of those expectations.”

“Na only God know wetin dey people mind, as a human being you no fit tok say u dey right all di time or behave perfectly.”

“So goment try but e fit be say no be so everybody dey look am.”

“For some pipo we try and dis na why we need to ask for forgiveness if we meet or no meet pipo expectations.”

Wen dem ask di first lady wey don always dey outspoken about her husband goment which area she feel say di APC goment no try, she respond say:

“I no know dat one, for my side I dey run my office like charity I just dey receive pipo but I no dey engage in politics.

“My own na to helep dem for issues wey concern health and education, ino dey too dig deep for wetin dem dey do.”

O﻿n wether she feel say feel say APC fit lose di presidential election come 2023 elections, Mrs Buhari say na APC go win di election and retain di power.

“Why you go ask me dis question? Of course we go win by di grace of God.”

Di first lady also tok about wetin she go want make Wetin you go like Nigerians remember am for. She say she make dem remember for service to humanity.

“As pesin wey serve di pipo. Giving students all dey need to succeed in school.”

“Feeding school students so dat dem go get di needed energy to learn.”

“We bin get big challenge when we come on board because when my husband assume office money no too dey but i tok say since we promise Nigerians we must deliver.”

Di first lady come tok say e sure her say if APC win di election di school programmes go continue after dem leave office.

“Of course e go continue if na APC win di elections.” Mrs Buhari also say she no get any ambition to contest for elective office as she go like take some rest.

“I thank God say e give me opportunity to serve as wife of di president na very big opportunity. So my prayer now na to end well and handover to a new APC goment.”

“I no get any political ambition I go just be wife of former president.”

S﻿he drop some drop some advice for di pesin wey go be di next first lady of Nigeria.

“My advice to her be say make she no do corner-corner and make she no allow anybody dominate di goment.”

“Make dem listen to pipo wey vote dem in dat one dey compulsory.”

“Make she no allow anybody to dictate her life, na she suppose live di way she want am.”

Wetin to know about Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari na wife of di presido of di federal republic of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari.

She come from Adamawa state wey dey northern Nigeria, her grandfather Mohammed Ribadu na di kontri first minister of defence and her marriage to presido Buhari dey blessed wit five children and a grand daughter.

Aisha na on 17 February, 1971 dem born her inside Adamawa State, north-eastern Nigeria.

Madam Buhari get Masters Degree in International Affairs from Nigeria Defence Academy and her bachelors na in Public Administration from Ambrose Ali university Ekpoma.

Before she start to get her degrees, Mrs Buhari bin start her career for beauty and fashion industry wia she obtain diploma for beauty therapy for United Kingdom and oda certificates from France and United Arab Emirates.

Aisha Buhari na vocal advocate of women right and children right, and dis na focal point during her campaign for her husband election for 2015 wen im win first election.