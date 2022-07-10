How Sri Lanka protesters wey storm dia president and prime minister house make dem to leave power

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa don announce say im go step down afta protesters bin storm im official residence and burn di prime minister house.

Neither di PM nor di president bin dey di building wen di protesters show face.

Na hundreds of thousands pipo land di capital Colombo, to hala make Oga Rajapaksa resign afta months of protests ova economic mismanagement.

Oga Rajapaksa go step down on 13 July. PM Wickremesinghe too agree to resign.

Di speaker of parliament say di president decide to step down "to ensure peaceful handover of power" e tell di public to "respect di law".

Di announcement cause celebration of for di city.

Afta Saturday events, United States appeal to di leadership for Sri Lankan to act sharply to resolve di kontri economic crisis.

One protester, Fiona Sirmana, wey bin protest for di president house, say time don reach "to comot di president and di prime minister, dis na time to start a fresh start for Sri Lanka".

"I feel very, very sad say dem no go earlier because if to say dem go earlier all dis katakata for no dey," she tell tori pipo Reuters.

Dozens of pipo bin injure for Saturday protests, and one tok-tok pesin for Colombo main hospital tell AFP news agency say dem treat three pipo for gunshot wound.

Sri Lanka dey suffer from inflation and e dey struggle to import food, fuel and medicine, dis na di kontri worst economic crisis in 70 years.

Dem don run out of foreign currency and dem bin impose ban on sales of petrol and diesel for private vehicles, di move lead to long queues for days for fuel.

Wetin happun on Saturday na build up of months of mainly peaceful protests for Sri Lanka.

Huge crowd gada for di official residence of President Rajapaksa, dey chant slogans and wave di national flag befor dem break through di barricades and enta di property.

Online footage show pipo dey waka inside di house and swim for di president pool, while odas empty out im drawer, pick through di president tins and use im bathroom.

E show difference between luxury lifestyle of di palace and months of hardship wey many of di konrtri pipo dey face.

"Wen di whole kontri dey under stress pipo come here to release dat pressure. Wen you see di rich-rich tins for di house e dey obvious say dem no get time to work for di kontri," Chanuka Jayasuriya tell Reuters.

Sri Lanka: Facts about di kontri

Sri Lanka na island nation off southern India: e gain independence from British rule for 1948. Three ethnic groups - Sinhalese, Tamil and Muslim - make up 99% of di country's 22 million population.

One family of brothers don rule for years: Mahinda Rajapaksa become hero among di majority Sinhalese for 2009 wen im goment defeat Tamil separatist rebels afta years of bitter and bloody civil war. Im brother Gotabaya, wey bin be di defence secretary dat time, na di current president but e say him dey stand down.