Why court sentence Nigerian man to '235 years' in prison

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

37 minutes wey don pass

Justice Agatha Okeke of di Federal High Court, Uyo don convict and sentence Scales Olatunji, to 235 years imprisonment.

Olatunji wey court say na notorious international fraudster bin chop accuse of internet fraud and money laundering and dem find am guilty.

Na di Nigeria Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC bin carry am go court .

Dem arraign Olatunji for July 2019 on 45-count charges wey border on stealing pipo identity, money mago-mago plus conspiracy.

Dat time, Oga Olatunji bin plead “not guilty” to di charges, and dis one later set di stage for im trial.

Wetin be im offence?

Court charges read say : Scales Olatunji Ishola plus four oda suspects - wey dem still dey find - between January 2017 to October 2018, in Nigeria, bin plan within themselves to kolobi di total sum of N525,172,580.00 (Five Hundred and Twenty Five Million, One Hundred and Seventy-two Thousand, Five Hundred and Eighty Naira) only,

Court say dem bin gada di money from unlawful activities wey be Business E-mail Compromise and Identity Theft

Sake of dis dem commit offence wey no follow Section 18 (a) of di Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended) and dis offence dey punishable under Section 15 (3) of di same Act”

For anoda offence wey dem sama for im head court say Scales Olatunji Ishola on or about di 15th day of May 2018, for Nigeria send one email to one Charity Association to provide football pitch for girls and boys for Kobane.

According to statement from court, Olatunji use di identity of one former Norwegian Football Association President, Per Ravn Omdal to demand for di sum of €64,000.00 (Sixty-Four Thousand Euros) and dem pay am di money.

EFCC counsel, Nwandu Ukoha bin open di case for im head on November 7, 2019 and dem tender thirty five exhibits through four prosecution witnesses

Wen court deliver judgement on Monday 27 June, 2022 Justice Okeke convict Olatunji on all di 45- counts wey EFCC dem charge against am.

For her verdict, Justice Okeke say , “di evidence of di prosecution witnesses dey consistent and di prosecution establish say di defendant dey guilty of money laundering as e relate to count one to five of di charges.

Di prosecution also establish am say Olatunji dey guilty of cybercrime as e relate to count six to forty five of di charges.

From all di evidence dem gada before di court, dem find Olatunji guilty of all di charges

Dem also forfeit di money wey dey im account to di Norwegian citizens through di EFCC.

Court also order EFCC make dem sell im properties and return di money to di Norwegian victims.

Investigations revealed say di convict belonge to one group of internet fraudsters wey specialize in Business Email Compromise-BEC.

Di judge sentence Olatunji to seven (7) years imprisonment on counts one to five, and five (5) years imprisonment on counts six to forty-five.