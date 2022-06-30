Arsenal, Man Utd battle for Martinez, Chelsea, Spurs want Torino defender

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Romelu Lukaku don complete move to Inter

59 minutes wey don pass

Arsenal don make third offer to Ajax for Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez, 24, who dem value at £43m by the Dutch champions. (Sun)

Manchester United dey also prepare a £40m bid for Martinez, who play under new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag last season. (TalkSport)

Romelu Lukaku don complete move to Inter on season-long loan, one year after leaving for Chelsea. Di Londoners bin pay Inter club-record £97.5m for di player (BBC)

Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal go hold talks with Torino over dia defender Gleison Bremer, 25, with the Serie A side wanting £43m for the Brazilian. (90min)

Tottenham also want bring Ecuador international Pervis Estupinan, 24, to dia club from Spanish side Villarreal for fee of about £13m. (Goal)

Borussia Dortmund say dem go only accept offers wey reach over £103m for England international Jude Bellingham, 19, who dey linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid. (Bild via Teamtalk)

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, na target for Manchester United, as di Belgium international dey enter the final year of his contract. (Times)

Two Premier League clubs dey interested in signing Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis, 24, who im club value at £20m. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal don hold talks with former England midfielder Jack Wilshere, 30, as the Gunners wan fill their under-23 and under-18 head coach positions. (Standard) Tottenham dey close to signing Everton forward Richarlison, with agreement over a fee possible on Thursday.(Sky)