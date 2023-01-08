Kenyan police gbab four pipo over killing of LGBTQ activist

Police for Kenya say dem don arrest four pipo over di brutal killing of LGBTQ activist and fashion designer Edwin Chiloba.

Preliminary investigate show say dem comot im eyes, before dem come dump im body inside metal box by one roadside, local media report.

Rights groups don link Chiloba killing to im sexuality, but di motive never still dey clear.

Police on Friday say dem bin detain im long-time friend over im death.

Dem say na im be di main suspect.

Police tok say dem arrest three more suspects on Saturday, and dem also seize di vehicle wey dem believe say dem use to dump Chiloba body.

Dem find am Tuesday in decomposed state by di roadside near di western town of Eldoret.

Tributes on social media describe Chiloba, wey dey for im mid-20s, as "an amazing human" and an "iconic fashion designer".

E bin move to Eldoret from di capital, Nairobi, for 2019 to study fashion and dey beginning to make a name for imsef in design, one friend tok.

Last month Chiloba bin write on Instagram say e "go begin to fight for all marginalised pipo", saying dat e imsef bin dey marginalised.