We neva receive any order to start military action for Niger - Nigeria Armed Forces debunk viral report

Wia dis foto come from, RTN & Getty Images

9 minutes wey don pass

Di Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) don come out to speak ontop one viral document wey dey spread for social media say dem wan begin dey deploy troops go Republic of Niger sake of di coup wey dey happun for di kontri.

Di armed forces tok say di report no dey true as dem never receive any order from any authority to begin military action against di junta for Niger.

Na on Wednesday report bin dey go round for social media say di armed forces don ready to go use military attack for di coup wey one junta begin for Niger.

Di document wey dey for twitter handle say dem don begin dey mobilise military go Sokoto to launch attack for Niger Republic, but di defence headquarter say e no dey true.

Soldiers for di West African kontri of Niger on 26 July bin announce coup on national TV wia dem dissolve di constitution, suspend all institutions and close di nation borders. Di troops from di presidential guard hold Niger President Mohamed Bazoum before dem takeover.

General Abdourahmane Tchiani later declare imself di new leader of Niger afta di coup.

For di statement wey acting director of defence information Brigadier General Tukur Gusau release on Wednesday, im tok say meeting still dey on and no order don reach dem to ''commence military action against di military junta for Niger.”

Wen di coup matter for Niger begin dey enter serious level, leaders of di Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) hold one emergency meeting for Nigeria capital, Abuja, wia dem discuss different resolutions.

One of Ecowas resolutions be say dem give Niger coup leaders seven days to restore power to elected president Bazoum. Di leaders of di West Africa regional bloc also add say make all land and air borders between Ecowas kontris and Niger close wit order of "no fly zone" on all commercial flights to and from di kontri.

Niger coup leader later condemn di sanction wey Ecowas impose. For di announcement wey dem make ontop television, General Abdourahamane Tchiani tok say di sanctions dey "illegal, unjust and inhumane” and im goment no go bow to the regional or international pressure wey go make dem reinstate President Bazoum.

Already, neighbouring kontris to Niger wey Burkina Faso and Mali, don also warn say any military intervention go turn to declaration of war.

Meanwhile, Ecowas reveal for dia meeting say military intervention go be di last option wey dem go take settle wetin dey happun for Niger, if oda option fail dem. Ecowas also call for meeting between all di West African defence chiefs as dem go meet from Wednesday reach Friday for Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, wia dem go deliberate ontop di situation for Niger.

For di Ecowas Defence meeting, five kontris wey be Mali, Niger, Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso, and Guinea no attend sake of say dem dey suspended from di bloc due to dia military takeovers. Na only Defence Chiefs from Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Senegal, The Gambia, Cote D’Ivoire, and Cape Verde dey present for di meeting.

As part of di resolutions wey Ecowas put in place to manage di crisis wey dey happun for Niger, dem send one delegation led by Nigeria’s former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar go Niamey, Niger’s capital make dem go follow di coup leaders tok wit peace.