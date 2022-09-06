Authorities say one suspect wey involve for Canada stabbings don die

On Monday evening, chief Bobby Cameron of di Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, wey dey represent all 74 First Nations of Saskatchewan, advise residents to report with any information about di attacks, "Someone out there know something," e tok for one statement. "We beg you to come forward for di sake of di families." For Regina, di province capital where pipo bin for see di suspects alive, communities over there dey fear. But for di city centre on Monday evening, no obvious signs of search for dem. Di city dey mostly quiet as families gather to enjoy di Labour Day holiday, di unofficial end to summer. Every so often, dis calm dey interrupted by alerts ringing on mobile phones, warning of two adult male suspects, and then just one, still on di run. "Every time dem broadcast new alert… di families and communities dey hold dia breath for fear of new fatalities or injuries," Cameron tok. "Dis kind of violence, or any kind of violence no get any place for our kontri," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tok. E tok say "tragedies like these don become all too commonplace" - adding say Saskatchewanians and Canadians go dey there for each oda in "times of difficulty and anguish". Many of di victims na residents of di remote James Smith Cree Nation, home to about 2,000 pipo - leaving members of Canada indigenous community especially shock. Dem don declare state of emergency for Saskatchewan. Canadian media don identify some of di victims, although di authorities neva provide any official details. Saskatchewan 1.2 million residents dey scattered across 250,000 square miles. Clusters of tight-knit communities, separated by stretches of highways, dot di flat expanse of farmland. Most places feel remote.