How O﻿bi-Datti rally hold for Lagos as crowds avoid Lekki toll gate

Many residents pf Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital suffer serious traffic dis weekend sake of political rally wey hold for some parts of di state.

Di traffic make drivers, passengers and many oda pipo dey stranded for di city wey dey already get traffic problem wey de state neva fit solve.

From Festac town to Ikeja den Surulere, Ojuelegba, Ajah pipo carry out dia rally in support of di presidential candidate of di Labour party, Peter Obi.

Di rally wey also hold for oda parts of Nigeria affect pipo for Lagos well sake of say e coincide wit di celebration of Nigeria 62nd Independence.

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Obi Wetin we call dis foto, Obi-Datti supporters for Festac town, Lagos

Rally no hold for Lekki toll gate

Di Peter Obi rally no hold for di famous Lekki toll gate.

Di organizers apparently comply wit di order of court wey say make dem no gada in or around di toll gate.

Police for Lagos bin don also give order say make pipo obey di court order.

“E don become important to reemphasize say no form of rally whatsoever go dey allowed at di Lekki Toll gate tomorrow, October 1, 2022.

“Dis emphasis don become necessary to enlighten Nigerians wey dem wan mislead into gathering for di toll gate,” Benjamin Hundeyin, police tok-tok pesin for Lagos warn for statement on Friday.

BBC Pidgin visit Lekki toll gate on Saturday morning only to see say pipo wey dey do rally no dey for di place.

Na only armed police officers dey di toll gate dey make sure say everi tin dey ok.

Obi-Datti rally for oda places

Di Obi-Datti rally as di organizers dey call am hold for oda parts of Nigeria.

Some of di states wey di rally hold na for Bauchi, Delta, Akwa Ibom, among odas.

2023 general election campaign

Campaign for di 2023 general election for Nigeria don officially begin afta di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) fix 28 September, 2022 as date for campaign to start ahead of di February election.

Di Electoral Act for di kontri say make campaign officially start six months to di election.

Ahead of di campaign political parties don begin set dia council wey go coordinate dia campaign.

Christian Njigwum, wey be political analyst go later explain why political parties dey set up campaign council for us.

"If Inec no give approval nobody fit start campaign. E dey against di law and di commission get power to sanction any party wey default," di analyst tok.

Experts for say di 2023 election for Nigeria go be a three legged race between di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP).

