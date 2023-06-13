How boat accident kill over 100 pipo for Kwara state

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Boat accidents common for Africa, 30 pipo drown for Lake Albert, Uganda, 2016

13 June 2023

Authorities for Kwara state don confam di death of 150 pipo for one boat accident wey happun early mor-mor on Monday for Pategi local goment area.

Di boat wey bin carry 300 passengers bin dey return from one wedding bin dey travel for night wen e capsize around 3am due to engine fault.

Tori be say di incident happun for Egbu village, Patigi local government of Kwara state – to pipo wey dey return from Egboti village for Niger State.

Di Emir or Etsu of Patigi Emirate Council, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi, wey confam di incident say, dem don rescue 53 pipo alive, 150 dey confam dead and more dan 90 pipo still dey miss.

Oga Bologi say rescue workers still dey dey search for di pipo wey dey miss.

“Di local pipo for di community dey do dia best currently to see how to recover di oda deadi body dem wey remain for di water, “ di Emir tok.

Problem of overloading & no life jackets

Oga Bologi attribute di accident to di problem of overloading, as e say most owners no sabi di capacity of dia boat.

Anoda wahala wey lead to so many death according to di traditional ruler na di lack of life jackets.

E say although dem get some live jackes, e no dey enof to go round di many pasengers wey dey travel by water, especially as Pategi dey surrounded by water.

Di boat accident affect pipo from many different communities including Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu and Sampi – all for inside di Pategi local goment.

Kwara govnor mourn victims of boat mishap

Kwara State govnor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq commiserate wit di pipo of Patigi on di tragedy.

Rafiu Ajakaye, tok-tok to di govnor confam di tori say di boat carry passengers from oda states.

Ajakaye for statement di boat dey travel from Egboti for Niger State to Kpada for Patigi Local Government Area of Kwara State.

“Di govnor dey sad to receive reports of di boat accident involving several pipo particularly residents of Ebu, Dzakan, Kpada, Kuchalu, and Sampi — all in Patigi,” di statement tok.

Cases of boat accidents for Nigeria

Nigeria no be stranger to boat accidents at all.

Di kontri na one African kontri wey dey face boat accidents plenty sake of overloading.

For October 2022 10 pipo die afta one jetty wey suppose carry 48 pipo but carry 85 instead, for Onitsha, Anambra state.

Di boat accident happun on Friday 7 October.

"Tens of pipo still dey unaccounted for, although search still dey go on,” Christian Aburime di tok-tok pesin to di govnor tok.

One official of National Emergency Management Agency bin tell Reuters say di boat bin carry 85 pipo.

Flood destroy di major road wey link eight communities to di rest of Ogbaru local government area.

Dat na why residents dia dey travel by boat.

For May 2021 plenti pipo smiss and odas die afta di boat wey dem dey travel wit sink inside river for Kebbi state, north west Nigeria.

Di passengers wey many say na women and children, wit a few men bin dey travel from neighbouring Niger State wen di boat capsize.

Authorities for Kebbi tell BBC say divers and emergency agencies dey currently work to try to save as many of di passengers.

Former president Muhammadu Buhari bin describe di accident as "devastating", as im offer e condolence to di families of di victims.