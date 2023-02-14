Which teams dey play for Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday?

Chelsea go face Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, for di very first time for dia round of 16 match for Champions League

Di match go take place for di BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund for Germany

Dis na one of di two games wey go take place for di competition dis midweek.

Check out team news, fixtures, predictions, how to watch and kick off time.

Wednesday February 15th Champions League fixtures

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Club Bruges vs Benfica

Where to watch di Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea for TV

Fans fit watch di match for Supersports on DSTV if you wan watch am for Nigeria and Ghana.

All di games go kick off by 9:00pm West African Time.

Possible line-up Dortmund vs Chelsea

Dortmund: Kobel; Ryerson, Süle, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Salih Özcan, Bellingham; Adeyemi, Reus, Brandt; Haller

Go miss next match if e collect card: Ryerson

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella; Enzo Fernández, Kovačić; João Félix, Mount, Mudryk; Havertz

Go miss next match if e collect card:: Gallagher, Koulibaly, Mount, Mudryk

Wetin di coaches tok?

Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach tell Uefa say: "We dey up against a top team from England wey win di 2021 Champions League final.

I be close, very close friend of dia coach Graham Potter. We dey look forward to di reunion and di matches.

Graham Potter, Chelsea coach tell Uefa say: "Di players we identify dey young and dem get quality. Wit Mudryk and João [Félix] wey come on loan, dem be different type of player wey we sign in terms of age.

Dem just dey start dia careers so dem dey ambitious, dem wan achieve things. Dem no dey here to be fourth or third, dem dey here to win and compete."

Form guide

Dortmund

Form (for all competitions, most recent first): WWWWWW

Where dem dey for table: 3rd for Bundesliga, German Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea

Form (for all competitions, most recent first): DDDWLL

Where dem stand for table: 10th for Premier League

Dortmund vs Chelsea prediction

Dortmund dey always struggle against English teams ova di years, but dem go into dis game as favourites to beat Chelsea wey dey inconsistent. Na wetin Bolarinwa Olajide tok

Chelsea don win just one of dia last 8 matches since di start of di year.

For Dortmund, dem go dey without Moukoko, but dem still get enough quality to cause Chelsea problems and win di game.

Prediction: Dortmund 3-1 Chelsea

Possible line- up Club Bruges vs Benfica

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Mechele, Meijer; Rits, Onyedika, Vanaken; Buchanan, Yaremchuk, Lang

: Buchanan, Mignolet, Nielsen

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Chiquinho, Florentino; João Mário, Neres, Aursnes; Gonçalo Guedes

Misses next match if booked: Florentino, Gonçalo Ramos, João Mário

Where to watch Club Bruges vs Benfica for TV

Wetin di coaches say?

Scott Parker, Club Brugge coach tell Uefa say : "We dey play against a very good side in Benfica, wey get quality all ova di pitch. We need to show ourselves, to dey competitive. We need to nullify any threats Benfica bring come. Hopefully we go fit expose and hurt a good side."

Roger Schmidt, Benfica coach tell Uefa say: "Club Brugge na strong team wey get lot of young, talented players. We don already achieve our first goal, wey be to qualify from di group. but obviously

Club Bruges vs Benfica

Dis na fairy-tale journey for Brugge for dis year Champions League. But dem dey face some difficulties for Belgian league since dem hire Scott Parker as manager.

Dem don draw five of dia last seven games, and presently dem dey behind leaders Genk for table.

Meanwhile, Benfica dey form for Primera Liga with seven wins in dia last nine matches. Dem go dey confident of winning dis match and taking control of di tie.