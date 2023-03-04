Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu state funeral go happen March 17

Final funeral rites of late Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu go happen on March 17, 2023.

Govment of Ghana say demmgo give Christian Atsu state funeral for de Forecourt of State House.

Family representatives make de announcement today after one week celebration in memory of de late football star wey die inside Turkey earthquake.

Di deadi body of di late Ghanaian footballer wey die for de Turkey earthquake, Christian Atsu arrive in Ghana on 19 February.

Rescuers find de dead body of de player under de rubble on Saturday, Atsu body arrive Ghana at 7:25 pm local onboard a Turkish airliner.

Family members, govment and Ghana FA officials, receive am.

Dem go later transport di to one military hospital morgue for di capital of Accra.

Last game, last goal and last day of Atsu

On 5 February, 2023 Christian Atsu score late winner for en team, Hatayspor in dia clash against Kasimpasa in round 23 of the 2022/23 Turkey Super Lig on Sunday.

He take to social media to share de exciting news to en fans about de late winning goal.

But de earthquake strike Monday dawn, that be de last tweet Atsu post and de last time anyone see am alive.

Im club Hatayspor bin initially report say dem rescue am "wit injuries" but one day later dat position change.

Dem still dey rescue some survivors afta di quakes and aftershocks for southern Turkey and northern Syria wey don kill more dan 40,000 pipo as at di time of dis report.

Atsu en agent, Nana Sechere den some family relations go de location to support in de rescue mission during which dem locate Atsu en room den some of en belongings.

Who be Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu be Ghanaian international player who dey play professional football in de Turkish Super League.

Born 10 January 1992, Ghanaian professional footballer dey currently play for Hatayspor.

He start en career for Porto, wey he later spend one season on loan for Rio Ave.

In 2013, Chelsea sign am for £3.5 million wey dem loan am to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth den Málaga.

After spending de 2016–17 season on loan for Newcastle United, he complete en permanent transfer to de club in May 2017.

As an international player he play over 30 caps since he join Black Stars in 2012.

Atsu represent Ghana for de 2014 FIFA World Cup and two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.