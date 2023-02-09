Scaloni, Guardiola & Ancelloti make Fifa Best Awards shortlist

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

28 minutes wey don pass

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, make Fifa Best Awards shortlist.

Di world football join body release di shortlist on Thursday.

Lionel Scaloni, lead Argentina to win di World Cup for Qatar.

While Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, win two ogbonge competitions, La Liga and Champions League.

City manager Guardiola na one of di three finalists for di mencoach category - e win di Premier League title last season.

Meanwhile Sarina Wiegman wey guide England women team to European championship glory name dey too.

Full list of nominees for di 2022 Fifa Best Awards 12th January 2023

Di Dutchwoman, also win di Euros as Netherlands coach for 2017, bin claim di Fifa Best Award for 2017 and 2020.

Sonia Bompastor and Pia Sundhage na di oda two finalists for di women category.

Frenchwoman Bompastor lead Lyon to win French league and Champions League double last season, while Swede Sundhage lead Brazil to Copa America Femenina.

Di awards go dey decided by vote from national team coaches and captains as well as journalists and fans.